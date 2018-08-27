Cape Elizabeth High School Class of 1968 50th reunion. Sept. 15. Purpoodock Club, Cape Elizabeth. Looking for classmate information. Contact Steve Hill at [email protected]

Deering High School Class of 1963 55th Reunion. 5 p.m. Oct. 6. DiMillo’s Restaurant. $25. Reservations required. Contact: Dawn DeRice at [email protected]

Lewiston High School Class of 1949 69th reunion. Wednesday at Fish Bones American Grill, 70 Lincoln St., Lewiston. 11:30 a.m. social hour, 12:30 p.m. lunch. Ordering from the menu. Contact Nancy Schott Plaisted: (207) 251-7655.

Naval Reserve Group Sima Norva 201 reunion, seeking to update member contact for planned monthly reunions and updates. Contact is EM1 Don Dean, 207-577-2720 or email [email protected]

Portland High School Class of 1948 70th reunion. Social hour from 11 a.m. to noon Sept. 14, followed by luncheon at Clarion Hotel, 1230 Congress St., Portland. Ordering from menu. For reservations, call Art Smith at 883-3731.

Portland High School Class of 1950 reunion. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11, DiMillo’s on the Water, 25 Long Wharf, Portland. Merged with Class of 1951. Registration requested by Friday. For more details, call Patricia Lapierre Bickford at 772-4464, Rose Valente Carter at 775-2416, or Corinne Flaherty Pickett at 772-5927.

Portland High School Class of 1951 reunion. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11, DiMillo’s on the Water, 25 Long Wharf, Portland. Merged with Class of 1950. Registration requested by Friday. For more details, call Leon Strout at 797-7830.

Portland High School Class of 1958 60th reunion. Registration at 11:30 a.m., followed by noon social hour Sept. 8 at the Italian Heritage Center, 40 Westland Ave. (outer Congress Street), Portland. Contacts: Phil Lucas at 207-774-8989 and Sandra Bois at 207-893-1884.

Scarborough High School Class of 1952 reunion, 4 p.m. Sept. 7, The Clambake, 354 Pine Point Road, Scarborough. Ordering from the menu. All Scarborough High School alumni welcome to attend.

Scarborough High School Class of 1968 reunion. 5 to 10 p.m. Sept. 8. The Maine Table (Merry Manor Inn) South Portland. $40. Contact: Brenday (Gray) Birkner at [email protected] Reservation deadline is Friday.

South Portland Class of 1948 70th reunion. 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 11. DiMillo’s on the Water, 25 Long Wharf, Portland. RSVP by Wednesday. For planning or more details, call Bob MacVane at 207-657-3856.

Waterville High School Class of 1947 71st reunion, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 13 featuring a luncheon at Eric’s Restaurant & Catering, 105 College Ave., Waterville. Ordering from menu. To register, call Robert McQuillan at 547-3617.

Westbrook High School Class of 1955 annual reunion, beginning at noon, Sept. 15 at summer home of Ron and Brenda Stultz at Big Sebago Lake, off Route 114, Standish. Entertainment by Jose Duddy from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

97th annual reunion. The Second (Indianhead) Division Association of Olivia, North Carolina, is searching for members who served in the Army 2nd Infantry Division to attend a planned 97th annual reunion. Sept. 19 to 23 in Jacksonville, Florida. Contact Mike Davino at [email protected] or 919-498-1910, or go to www.2ida.org/2018-reunion.

