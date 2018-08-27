AUGUSTA

Gem and mineral show to be held over weekend

The 29th Annual Rockhounder’s Gem and Mineral Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the National Armory at 179 Western Ave.

Sponsored by the Kennebec Rocks and Minerals Club, the event will include door prizes and daily grand door prizes, cabbing and lapidary demonstrations, mineral displays and dealers, jewelry, gems and fossils, geode slicing, and related games and activities for children, who also will receive a free stone for attending and a chance to win a mineral starter kit. Admission is $2.

For more details, call 873-6270.

NEW GLOUCESTER

History Barn Open House scheduled for Saturday

The next monthly New Gloucester History Barn Open House will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday behind the Town Hall on Intervale Road.

New Gloucester residents are encouraged to come and learn more about their historic neighborhood exhibits. The vehicle collection is on permanent display. The event is free and open to the public.

For more details, call Leonard L. Brooks at 926-3188.

LIVERMORE

Living History Center holds Appreciation Day Thursday

Washburn-Norlands Living History Center in Livermore announces discounted admission for Appreciation Day on Thursday, the last day the Norlands will be open for the summer.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the 1867 Washburn mansion, farmer’s cottage, and one-room schoolhouse will be open. Stop by and meet the characters of Norlands’ neighborhood. Interpreters, dressed in period clothing, portray a local person, someone you might have met had you visited Norlands in the 1800s. Be a scholar of 1853 in the schoolhouse. Schoolmaster Hiram Briggs will encourage you to practice your penmanship under his watchful eye. Participate in an old-fashioned spelling bee at 1 p.m. In the mansion, see the furnishings of a late 19th-century Victorian estate and learn about the famous Washburn family. In the farmer’s cottage, you can perhaps help with the piecing or baking and play a mystery artifact game.

Refreshments will be available in the farmer’s cottage while supplies last or bring a picnic lunch and enjoy the grounds. Discounted rate is $5 per person, $3 for children and $15 per family.

The Norlands is located at 290 Norlands Road. For more information, visit www.norlands.org.

CARRABASSETT VALLEY

Public library announces change in hours Saturday

Carrabassett Valley Public Library has announced a change in its hours at 3209 Carrabassett Drive No. 3.

Effective Saturday and through Dec. 17, the library will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The venue is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Share

< Previous

Next >