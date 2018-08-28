One person was killed Tuesday morning when an SUV slammed into a tractor-trailer hauling fuel on the Gorham bypass.

Gorham police Chief Daniel Jones said the SUV crossed the centerline and hit the truck around 5:30 a.m. The driver of the SUV, who was alone in the vehicle, was killed.

The truck driver was not injured.

The Bernard Rines Bypass was closed between Narragansett Street and South Street for most of the day. It reopened to traffic around 2:30 p.m.

Jones said speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors, but the crash remains under investigation.

Jones said the impact of the crash sheared the trailer from the front of the truck.

There was no fuel spilled, but it had to be off-loaded before the trailer could be moved, Jones said.

The identity of the driver killed in the crash will be released after their next of kin has been notified, Jones said.

