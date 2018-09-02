DARLINGTON, S.C. — Brad Keselowski beat leader Kyle Larson out of the pits with 22 laps left, then pulled away on a restart Sunday night to win the Southern 500 and sweep the weekend at Darlington Raceway.

Keselowski took the Xfinity race Saturday when leaders Ross Chastain and Kevin Harvick wrecked late. This time, Keselowski and his crew took advantage on the final caution to move in front with a fast pit stop.

Keselowski then did the rest as he opened a 1 1/2-second lead down the stretch.

It was Keselowski’s first win of the season – the 25th of his career – and the first time a Team Penske driver has won at Darlington since Bobby Allison in the 1985 Southern 500.

“Got to give a lot of credit to my pit crew,” Keselowski said. “Running second that last stop and they nailed it.”

Joey Logano, Keselowski’s Penske teammate, finished second and Larson was third.

Larson won the first two stages and led 284 of the 367 laps. Yet he left disappointed with his seventh top-three finish of the season.

Kevin Harvick was fourth and Chase Elliott fifth.

The Busch brothers were next – Kurt in sixth, points leader Kyle in seventh – with Erik Jones, Jamie McMurray and pole-sitter Denny Hamlin rounding out the top 10.

