MONDAY

Free community breakfast, including eggs, bacon, pancakes, French toast and pastries, as well as coffee, tea, juice and milk. 6:30 to 9 a.m. Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 29 Chestnut St., Camden. 542-0360.

WEDNESDAY

Free meal, Trinity Lutheran Church. 5 to 6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. 854-5653.

THURSDAY

Free community meal, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave. Open to all, in collaboration with Wayside Food Programs.

FRIDAY

Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $13. Fresh bread for $2. 797-2487.

Harvest supper, including corned beef, cabbage, beets, carrots, potatoes, turnips, bread, pies, coffee and lemonade. 5 to 6:30 p.m. Lovell United Church of Christ, 1230 Main St., Route 5. $10, $4 for children under age 12.

SATURDAY

Public bean supper, featuring two kinds of baked beans, hot dogs, coleslaw, American chop suey, bread and butter, pickles, homemade pies and beverages. 5 to 6 p.m. Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. $8, $3.50 for children under 12. 854-9157.

Baked bean supper, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Stewart P. Morrill American Legion Post No. 35, 413 Broadway, South Portland. $8. Free for children under 5.

Baked bean supper, with two kinds of baked beans, red and brown hot dogs, American chop suey, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, homemade brown bread and biscuits, pies and other desserts. Scarborough Free Baptist Church, 55 Mussey Road, Scarborough. $8, $4 for children 12 and under. Takeout available.

Public baked bean supper, featuring three kinds of baked beans, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, pies, biscuits, hot dogs and beverages. 5 to 6:30 p.m. Casco Masonic Lodge, 20 Mill St., Yarmouth. $10, $4 for children under 12.

Public baked ham supper and pie auction, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Lebanon Masonic Lodge No. 116, 251 Norridgewock Road, Norridgewock. $6 to $8. 692-3337. Pie auction starts at 5 p.m.

Public supper, 5 p.m. Embden Community Center, 797 Embden Pond Road, Embden. $8, $4 for children under 12. 612-8887.

Baked bean supper, featuring hot dogs, casseroles, salads, rolls, pies and beverages. 5 p.m. Pleasant Street United Methodist Church, 61 Pleasant St., Waterville. $8.

Roast beef supper, with mashed potatoes, carrots, green beans and strawberry shortcake. 5 to 6:30 p.m. Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 20 Jenkins Road, Saco. $10, $4 for children under 12.

