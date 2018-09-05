1. Scarborough: Top player Anthony Burnham, the Class A co-champion, heads a strong returning group from a last year’s team champion, along with junior Cam Chamberlain and senior Ethan Mason. Sophomores John Webber and Peter Malia (tied for sixth in the individual state tournament) can also go low. Freshman Alden Griffiths has already earned the No. 3 spot on the team.

2. Cheverus: The Stags were just three strokes behind Scarborough a year ago and return a strong senior class, led by Thomas Higgins, Jeremy Baker and Richard Joyce. Sophomore Nick Giancotti also scored for Cheverus at last year’s state tournament. Cheverus opened with a convincing 11-2 win against Portland.

3. Cape Elizabeth: The Capers could be in the hunt to defend their Class B team championship, led by seniors Austin Legge (Class B individual champion), Chris Laprade and Mia Spencer.

4. Portland: The Bulldogs’ top three – seniors Jacob Loranger (second-team SMAA North pick) and Jack Luce and sophomore Cooper Bay – can consistently break 40. Senior Ben McCallum’s 3-over 39 in a loss to Cheverus showed he can be the key fourth scorer.

5. Falmouth: This is a young team with depth and potential. Sophomore Brady Pierson and freshman James Stowell have earned medalist honors in the first two matches, playing out of the No. 4 and No. 2 slots, respectively. The No. 1 player, junior Tyler Baker, and sophomore Charlie Pochepan round out a solid top four.

