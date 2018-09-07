STANDISH — Will Whyte did not play football his freshman year. A basketball and baseball player, he finally put on the pads right before his sophomore season.

“I love those other sports, but Bonny Eagle football is a family,” Whyte said. “As soon as I joined, I realized it was something special.”

Whyte, now a senior, has been something special himself. He scored five touchdowns and gained 207 yards on 20 carries Friday night to lead the Scots to a 47-8 rout of Sanford.

With Whyte as the power back and slippery quarterback Zach Maturo rushing for 128 yards and a score, along with a 25-yard touchdown pass, Bonny Eagle could not be contained.

“They’re tough,” Sanford Coach Mike Fallon said. “The Whyte kid runs hard. His feet don’t quit.”

Bonny Eagle improved to 2-0. The Scots host Portland (2-0) next week.

Sanford dropped to 0-2, having lost its opener to defending state champion Scarborough.

“People have talked about our schedule, but it’s up to us to get better,” Fallon said. “We didn’t get a whole lot better this week. Credit Bonny Eagle.”

The Scots broke out to a 27-0 halftime lead, scoring on four of their first five possessions. Sanford did not get a first down in the half.

Bonny Eagle dominated the line on both sides. Center Aidan McGione, guards Wyatt Blanchette and Will Horton, tackles John Dugan and Lucas Trask and tight end Tyler Williams gave Whyte and Maturo plenty of room to operate.

“Having a double option works for us,” Whyte said. “Zach will go to the left and I go to the right, or we both go to the same side and I block for him. Seems to work pretty well with those offensive lineman up there.”

Scots Coach Kevin Cooper said, “we have some weapons.”

And Whyte was a pleasant addition two years ago.

“That was a lucky recruiting moment for us,” Cooper said of Whyte, who has 367 rushing yards in two games. “He’s had a fantastic start to the year. I’d stack him up against any running back in the state.”

The initial drive was a sign of things to come. The Scots pounded away with Maturo handing off to Whyte or faking and dancing for yardage. Bonny Eagle converted its first three third-down situations. On a third-and-14, Maturo dropped back, rolled to his right and took off for a 19-yard gain. The Scots marched to the 2, and Whyte finished off the drive.

Whyte, who also serves as the team’s kicker and punter, booted his extra-point try into the Spartans line. He was 5 of 7 for the night.

Bonny Eagle led 40-0 when Sanford engineered an 80-yard drive. Xavier Levine (66 yards rushing, 49 passing) threw a 7-yard scoring pass to James Meggison.

Sanford hosts Oxford Hills/Buckfield (2-0) next Friday.

