BOSTON — Eduardo Rodriguez had been on such a roll that even two months on the disabled list didn’t seem to have an impact.

But Rodriguez was out of sync Saturday, showing little command as the Houston Astros beat the Boston Red Sox 5-3 before 36,684 at Fenway Park.

Houston scored five runs in four innings off Rodriguez (12-4).

The Red Sox (97-46) dropped their second straight to Houston and will try to salvage a win in the series at 8 p.m. Sunday. The Astros (89-53) have won seven straight.

This game pitted Boston’s hot left-handed starter, Rodriguez, against Charlie Morton (14-3), making his first start for Houston since going on the disabled list at the end of August.

Rodriguez, who had 12 strikeouts in his start earlier in the week at the Chicago White Sox, pitched a 1-2-3 first inning with two strikeouts (George Springer and Jose Altuve).

Boston jumped on Morton with three singles among the first four batters, including Xander Bogaerts’ RBI hit. But the rally died quickly and the Red Sox led 1-0.

Rodriguez’s trouble began in the second – a one-out Carlos Correa double to left-center and Tyler White’s RBI triple to center. Jake Marisnick’s sacrifice fly made it 2-1 Astros.

In the third, Rodriguez was again finding too much of the middle of the plate. Alex Bregman crushed a fastball over the Green Monster for a 3-1 lead.

Martin Maldonado homered on a hanging slider to begin the fourth. After Rodriguez issued a one-out walk, Manager Alex Cora hopped out of the dugout to get him. Brandon Workman relieved and allowed a single, walk and Yuli Gurriel’s sacrifice fly to make it 5-1.

Boston threatened in the fourth with a two-out rally – walks to Christian Vazquez and Mookie Betts sandwiched around a Jackie Bradley Jr. single. Andrew Benintendi hit a drive to left-center – causing a loud gasp at Fenway – but it was run down by center fielder Marisnick on the warning track, bumping into the wall after his catch.

Bogaerts homered in the fifth – his 21st, tying his career high – closing to 5-2.

Morton lasted five innings and the Astros’ bullpen held on. Closer Roberto Osuno recorded his 15th save but it wasn’t easy. He allowed a leadoff single to pinch-hitter Blake Swihart and a one-out walk to Betts. Both advanced on a wild pitch.

Benintendi singled in Swihart. Fenway got loud as J.D. Martinez came to bat. But he grounded into a double play to end the game.

NOTES: General Manager Dave Dombrowski confirmed that Kevin Boles won’t return as the Triple-A Pawtucket manager. Dombrowski said the decision was made by Boles to pursue other opportunities. Boles, 43, managed the Portland Sea Dogs from 2011 through 2013.

