COLUMBIA, S.C. — Jake Fromm threw for 194 yards and a touchdown, all three of Georgia’s latest running combo scored touchdowns and the third-ranked Bulldogs turned an expected Southeastern Conference showdown into a blowout with a 41-17 victory over No. 24 South Carolina on Saturday.

The Gamecocks (1-1, 0-1 SEC) came in ranked for the first time in four years, and some thought they had a chance of upsetting the defending SEC champions early in the season. Instead, the Bulldogs (2-0, 1-0) used dominating offense and suffocating defense to win their fourth straight over South Carolina.

Fromm was 15-of-18 passing, including a 34-yard TD pass to Mecole Hardman. D’Andre Swift, Elijah Holyfield and Brian Herrien looked every bit as effective as NFL runners Nick Chubb and Sony Michel did a year ago in leading Georgia to the College Football Playoff.

Holyfield led the way with 76 yards and a 5-yard score. Swift had a 17-yard TD run, and Herrien piled on with a 15-yard scoring burst in the third quarter as Georgia went up by 31 points. That’s when many in the crowd of 83,140 began to file out in disappointment.

(1) ALABAMA 57, ARKANSAS STATE 7: Tua Tagovailoa passed for three first-quarter touchdowns and Jalen Hurts added two more before halftime, combining to lead the Crimson Tide (2-0) to a victory over the Red Wolves (1-1) in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The Crimson Tide racked up big plays on the way to a 40-0 halftime lead while rotating the quarterbacks who battled for the job throughout the offseason. Tagovailoa finished 13 of 19 for 228 yards and four TDs. Jalen Hurts was 7 of 9 for 93 yards but did fumble at the goal line after taking a hit while airborne.

(2) CLEMSON 28, TEXAS A&M 26: Kelly Bryant threw for 205 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score to help Clemson (2-0) escape with a win over Texas A&M (1-1) at College Station, Texas.

(4) OHIO STATE 52, RUTGERS 3: Dwayne Haskins Jr. threw four touchdown passes and the Buckeyes (2-0) rolled to the 900th victory in program history, routing the Scarlet Knights (1-1) in Columbus, Ohio.

(5) WISCONSIN 45, NEW MEXICO 14: Jonathan Taylor ran for a career-high 253 yards and three touchdowns, and the Badgers (2-0) asserted their dominance after allowing a score on the game-opening drive, beating the Lobos (1-1) in Madison, Wisconsin.

(6) OKLAHOMA 49, UCLA 21: Kyler Murray passed for three touchdowns and ran for two, and the Sooners (2-0) defeated the Bruins (0-2) in Norman, Oklahoma, but lost star running back Rodney Anderson to a leg injury.

(8) NOTRE DAME 24, BALL STATE 16: Jalen Elliott had a pair of interceptions that Notre Dame (2-0) turned into touchdowns and the Fighting Irish held off the stubborn Cardinals (1-1) on a day when its offense was frustrated much of the game, in South Bend, Indiana.

(9) WASHINGTON 45, NORTH DAKOTA 3: Jake Browning threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns, Ty Jones had two touchdown receptions and Washington (1-1) pulled away in the second half to beat North Dakota (1-1) at Seattle.

(12) VIRGINIA TECH 62, WILLIAM & MARY 17: Steven Peoples had two first-half touchdown runs and the Hokies 0-2) made quick work of the Tribe (1-1) in Blacksburg, Virginia.

(14) WEST VIRGINIA 52, YOUNGSTOWN STATE 17: Will Grier threw three of his four touchdown passes to Gary Jennings to lead West Virginia (2-0) over Youngstown State (0-2) at Morgantown, West Virginia.

(18) MISSISSIPPI STATE 31, KANSAS STATE 10: Nick Fitzgerald returned from a suspension two throw two touchdown passes, Kylin Hill ran for 211 yards and accounted for three scores, and the Bulldogs (2-0) shut down the Wildcats (1-1) in Manhattan, Kansas.

(21) MICHIGAN 49, WESTERN MICHIGAN 3: Shea Patterson threw three touchdown passes to help the Wolverines (1-1) coast to a win over the Broncos (0-2) in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

(23) OREGON 62, PORTLAND STATE 14: Justin Herbert threw for 250 yards and four touchdowns before heading to the bench in the third quarter, and the Ducks (2-0) routed the Vikings (0-2) in Eugene, Oregon.

BOSTON COLLEGE 62, HOLY CROSS 14: AJ Dillon ran for 149 yards and three touchdowns in less than a quarter, and the Eagles (2-0) beat the Crusaders (0-2) in the schools’ first meeting in 32 years, in Boston.

WAKE FOREST 51, TOWSON 20: Greg Dortch returned two punts for touchdowns and caught a scoring pass, and the Demon Deacons (2-0) beat the Tigers (1-1) in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

VILLANOVA 31, LEHIGH 9: Zach Bednarczyk threw for three touchdowns as the Wildcats (2-0) beat the Mountain Hawks (1-1) in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

RHODE ISLAND 45, ALBANY 26: JaJuan Lawson threw for 317 yards and four touchdowns, and the Rams beat the Great Danes (0-2) in Kingston, Rhode Island.

COLGATE 10, NEW HAMPSHIRE 3: Grant Breneman plunged over from a yard out early in the second quarter for a touchdown that proved the difference as Colgate (2-0) beat New Hampshire (0-2) at Durham, New Hampshire.

Share

< Previous

Next >