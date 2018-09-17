WELLS

Library hosting programs from food to fiber arts

The Wells Public Library will host the following programs this week at 1434 Post Road:

Children’s and teen programs include a Teen Food Workshop at 1 p.m. Wednesday for some culinary fun, and get your snack on making Mermaid Ice Cream. All ingredients and tools are provided. And, Lego and Rubik’s Cube Club at 3 p.m. Friday with youth participants of all ages invited to build master creations with Legos and solve Rubik’s cubes, all provided by the library.

Adult Programs include a “Make Your Own Herbal Tea” workshop at 1 p.m. Monday. Attendees will create and make brews under the tutelage of herbalist Cindy Simon, and each attendee will leave with three different types of tea. Registration is required for this event.

Conversational French Language Group will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday for some activities, questions, and other approaches to practicing the language, but mostly it will be up to the group to determine what the format will be.

A fiber arts group also will meet at 10 a.m. Friday to do individual and group projects.

For more details, call the library at 646-8181.

KENNEBUNK

New England’s lost gardens will be focus of discussion

Rogers Culture Series will feature a talk with Lucinda Brockway, program director for cultural resources at The Trustees of Reservations, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Brick Store Museum at 117 Main St.

Brockway will discuss “New England Gardens: Lost, Found and Rediscovered.”

Admission is $5, but museum members may attend for free. Refreshments are included.

SCARBOROUGH

Moderated panel discussion will deal with Question 1

The Scarborough Public Library will host a discussion on Question 1 at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 48 Gorham Road.

The referendum on the Nov. 6 statewide ballot will ask voters if they support an act to establish universal home care for seniors and persons with disabilities.

Ben Chin, campaign manager for the Yes on 1 campaign, and Ben Gilman, campaign manager for the No on Question 1 campaign, will present opposing positions through a moderated panel discussion.

This event is free and open to the public.

To learn more, go to www.scarboroughlibrary.org.

NEW GLOUCESTER

Historian Rogers to speak on topic of border treaty

Historian Steve Rogers will give a talk titled “Border Blunders: New England and the Webster-Ashburton Treaty of 1842” at 7 p.m. Thursday at the New Gloucester Meetinghouse, at 389 Intervale Road, Route 231. Sponsored by New Gloucester Historical Society, the event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

For more details, call Leonard Brooks at 926-3188.

Historical society to hold apple pie sale on Friday

The Annual New Gloucester Historical Society Apple Pie Sale will be held Friday at the New Gloucester Congregational Church, at Gloucester Hill Road.

The pies must be preordered by calling 926-4561. Pick up is from 2 to 6 p.m. this Friday.

