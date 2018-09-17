MONDAY
Free community breakfast. 6:30 to 9 a.m. Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 29 Chestnut St., Camden. 542-0360.
WEDNESDAY
Free meal, Trinity Lutheran Church, 5 to 6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. 854-5653.
THURSDAY
Free community meal, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave. Open to all, in collaboration with Wayside Food Programs.
FRIDAY
Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $13. Fresh bread for $2. 797-2487.
SATURDAY
Benefit bean supper, featuring three kinds of baked beans. 5 to 6 p.m. West Falmouth Baptist Church, 18 Mountian Road, Falmouth. $8, $4 ages 5-12, 4 and under free. 797-4066
Freeport Harraseeket Grange chicken pie supper, featuring potatoes, cole slaw, cranberries and desserts, 5 p.m. Freeport Harraseeket Grange, 13 Elm St., Freeport. $12, $10 presale by Thursday at [email protected]
Roast beef dinner, 5 to 6:30 p.m. St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave., Portland. $10, $5 for children under 10. Handicapped-accessible.
Baked bean supper, 5 to 6:30 p.m., North Sebago United Methodist Church, 820 Sebago Road, Route 114, North Sebago. 787-2661
Baked bean supper, featuring homemade salads and apple crisp, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Acton Congregational Church, Route 109 and H Road. $8, $4 ages 5 to 1; under 5 free. 636-3430.
Baked bean supper with pie. 5 to 6:30 p.m. New Sharon United Methodist Church, 18 Starks Road, New Sharon. $8, $3.50 for children 12 and younger. 696-8381.
Baked bean supper, 5 to 6:30 p.m., North Sebago United Methodist Church, 820 Sebago Road, Route 114, North Sebago. $10. 787-2661
Public supper, with casseroles, bean dishes, hot dogs and dessert. 5 p.m. Sts. Matthew & Barnabas Church, 20 Union St., Hallowell. $7, $4 children, $20 families. 623-3041
