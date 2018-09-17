Mid Coast Hospital

Grayson Isaac Sawyer, born Aug. 30 to Gary William and Sarah Ann (Stewart) Sawyer II, of Waldoboro. Grandparent is Colleen Sawyer.

Brinleigh Rose Boyington, born Aug. 30 to Laura Catherine Plourde and Joseph Thomas Atwood Boyington of Topsham. Grandparents are Kim and Dave Reardon of Turner, Shari Boyington of Brunswick and Tom and Marcia Atwood of Lisbon. Great-grandparents are Karlene Saucier of Brunswick and Patricia and Lloyd Chase of Houlton.

Sullivan Jackson Cobb, born Sept. 4 to Lukas Dana Cobb and Chelsea Nicole Daigle of Bath. Grandparents are Karen and Dan Woodman of Wiscasset and Barbara Commeau of Richmond.

Savannah Darleen Anderson, born Sept. 5 to David James Anderson and Heather Jenny Barry of Bath. Grandparents are Alan and Clevette Barry of Bath and Dale and Tammy Anderson of Southbridge, Massachusetts.

Clark Richard Taylor, born Sept. 6 to Brian Richard and Allandra Uamia Muños Taylor of South Portland. Grandparents are Brian Muños of East Moline, Illinois, Melissa Muños of Pensacola, Florida, Faye Bushong of Hampton, Illinois, and Dennis Taylor of Buda, Illinois.

