Air Force National Guard Airman 1st Class Chad R. Dupuis has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas, following an intensive eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training earn four credits toward an associate degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

A 2017 graduate of North Country Union High School, in Newport, Vermont, Dupuis is the son of Tammy Dupuis of Newport, Vermont, and Rowdy Dupuis of Bridgton.

Share

< Previous

Next >