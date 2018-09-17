Air Force National Guard Airman 1st Class Chad R. Dupuis has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas, following an intensive eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training earn four credits toward an associate degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
A 2017 graduate of North Country Union High School, in Newport, Vermont, Dupuis is the son of Tammy Dupuis of Newport, Vermont, and Rowdy Dupuis of Bridgton.
-
Nation & World
New leak shows Julian Assange sought Russian visa in 2010
-
Cops & Courts
Portland's Bayside neighborhood feeling effects of police crackdown
-
Local & State
Fore Street project rekindles debate over height restrictions
-
Business
Downeaster readies for expanded Brunswick-Boston service
-
Cops & Courts
Nearly yearlong investigation of Saco shooting death ends with finding of self-defense