PATRIOTS THIS WEEK

Patriots (1-1) at Lions (0-2), 8:20 p.m. Sunday (NBC)

Spread: Patriots by 6 1/2

Outlook: Pats added Josh Gordon and the over/under is 4. Which could be catches Sunday night or games played before next suspension. NE got spanked in Jax last week but here’s the thing: The Pats bounce back. Almost always. They are 45-6 after a loss since 2003 and 5-0 against the spread after a loss the past two seasons. In Bill Belichick vs. Matt Patricia, it will not go well for the mentee.

Prediction: Patriots, 38-16

GAME OF THE WEEK

Chargers (1-1) at Rams (2-0), 4:05 p.m., Sunday (CBS)

Spread: Rams by 7.

Outlook: An entertaining shootout is in the offing, with slingin’ Philip Rivers capable of keeping his Bolts in any game and the Rams newly installed (for now) as the Super Bowl betting favorite. Give me Rams’ firepower to cover the one-TD line at home, especially with injury-absence Chargers top sackman Joey Bosa.

Prediction: Rams, 37-24.

UPSET OF THE WEEK

Saints (1-1) at Falcons (1-1), 1 p.m. Sunday (Fox)

Spread: Falcons by 3

Outlook: NFC South could be a rare four-team race, but you would do worse than to saddle up with this game’s winner. Gamble to not safely like Falcons in the home nest, but Brees-to-Michael Thomas has been unstoppable. The fact Ryan’s top target Julio Jones (calf) and top back Devonta Freeman (knee) both might be limited also tilts the pick.

Prediction: Saints, 31-28

Other games

• At Dolphins (2-0, -3) over Raiders (0-2), 24-20: We are standing at the door of rare stuff, knuckles poised to knock. The last three seasons the Dolphins started 3-0 were 2013, 2002 and 1998. I believe that door will swing open once again Sunday afternoon.

• At Chiefs (2-0, -6 1/2) over 49ers (1-1), 34-20: I’ve been underestimating KC. Gonna stop that until given cause. This one finds sizzlin’ Patrick Mahomes (10 TD passes) vs. an Iffy Niners’ air defense.

• At Vikings (1-0-1, -16 1/2) over Bills (0-2), 30-0: Might not see a larger point spread all season, and for a reason. Vikes are great at home, Buffs aren’t very good away.

• At Eagles (1-1, -7) over Colts (1-1), 27-17: Defending champs plan to finally have QB Carson Wentz back starting, but might be missing other key players, with Jay Ajayi, Darren Sproles and Alshon Jeffery all iffy.

• Packers (1-0-1, -3) over At Washington (1-1), 24-20: Washington a tempting home ‘dog here, but too inconsistent to trust much. Aaron Rodgers still battling that knee. If he’s out there, he’s still Aaron Rodgers.

• Bengals (2-0, +3) over At Panthers (1-1), 19-17: Upset! I get Cats being the betting pick at home, but Andy Dalton is looking like the QB Cincy fans always hoped he would be, and ‘Gals have scored 30-plus in two consecutive games to start a season for first time ever.

• At Jaguars (2-0, -6 1/2) over Titans (1-1), 20-12: Upset Alert! Jax has become a very strong home team but faces letdown after mega-win over Patriots last week. And Titans have won two in a row and four of past five in series. Like Tennessee with points, but Marcus Mariota being iffy (elbow) prevents the outright upset call.

• At Ravens (1-1, -5 1/2) over Broncos (2-0), 23-20: Joe Flacco is hot and 10-1 on TDs/picks in past six home games, but Crows will be missing a big piece on defense in Pro Bowl LB C.J. Mosely (knee). Denver is 3-11 in past 14 on road.

• At Texans (0-2, -6) over Giants (0-2), 20-17: It’s Week 3’s only matchup of two 0-2 teams. Let’s party! Bet-line either flatters Houston or forgets that NYG has Odell Beckham Jr. and Saquon Barkley to keep it close. An outright upset would not surprise.

• Bears (1-1, -5 1/2) over At Cardinals (0-2), 19-6: These two are NFL’s only founding members still playing, and their 2018 meeting finds them at extremes. Chicago’s Khalil Mack-infused defense has been dominant, and ‘Zona’s offense has been putrid. Josh Rosen, please?!

• At Seahawks (0-2, -1) over Cowboys (1-1), 23-20: Saying this flat-out: Love Dallas’ pass rush vs. a Seattle O-line that has allowed 12 sacks in two games. Russell Wilson could be under siege again.

• Steelers (0-1-1, -1 1/2) over At Buccaneers (2-0), 40-23: Monday Night Football gets a good one. Pitt might be scattered mentally, with Le’Veon Bell’s continued holdout and the drama with Antonio Brown. But Tampa has its own soap opera over whether to bench hot QB Ryan Fitzpatrick when Jameis Winston comes off suspension next week. To the game itself, Ben Roethlisberger will feast on the injury-absence of Bucs top CB Vernon Hargreaves, and Steelers’ T.J. Watt-led pass rush will burst Fitzpatrick’s bubble and remind us again why he’s a career journeyman despite the flashes.

Last week: 10-5-1 overall; 9-7 vs. spread

Season: 20-10-2; 19-12-1

By Greg Cote, Miami Herald

