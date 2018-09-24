CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield’s short wait is over.

Maybe Cleveland’s long one for a franchise quarterback is as well.

Mayfield was named the Browns’ new starting QB – the 30th since the franchise’s rebirth in 1999 – on Monday, and the No. 1 overall pick will make his first start Sunday at Oakland.

As expected, Coach Hue Jackson made the move to replace Tyrod Taylor with Mayfield after the high-profile rookie rallied the Browns to a 21-17 come-from-behind win Thursday night over the New York Jets – Cleveland’s first win since 2016.

“I saw him make more plays with the guys,” Jackson said in explaining the inevitable switch. “I saw the ball being spread around, the ball going to the right person. I saw the offense start to make plays up and down the field.”

Under the national TV spotlight, Mayfield came in for an injured Taylor and showed a seasoned veteran’s poise during his pro debut. He made quick decisions and throws while completing 17 of 23 passes for 201 yards in just more than one half.

“He nailed it,” Jackson said.

Taylor, who sustained a concussion and remains in protocol, was starting because the Browns’ plan was to have Mayfield watch and learn as a backup until he was ready.

It’s time.

PATRIOTS: Rob Gronkowski didn’t hold back on Sunday when asked about a recent ESPN report that said he threatened to retire after almost being traded to the Detroit Lions.

Following the Patriots 26-10 loss to the Lions, the Patriots’ tight end confirmed the news and said he didn’t want to play with any other quarterback than Tom Brady.

“Yeah, it happened,” Gronkowski said when asked about the report. “Brady’s my quarterback, that’s all. I wasn’t going anywhere without Brady.”

According to ESPN, the Patriots were close to trading Rob Gronkowski to the Lions in April during the week of the 2018 NFL Draft.

The trade became close to being completed and the only reason Gronk is still a Patriot is because he reportedly threatened to retire.

It got to the point, according to the report, that Gronkowski was so unhappy with nearly becoming a Lion that he wouldn’t return any phone calls from the Detroit organization. The ESPN story goes to say that Gronk’s threats weren’t because of his feelings for the Lions’ organization, whose general manager, Bob Quinn, and head coach, Matt Patricia, both came from the Patriots. Instead, Gronk didn’t want to play for any other team than the Patriots as long as Brady was the quarterback.

Washington: Left tackle Trent Williams had what Coach Jay Gruden called “a minor” procedure on his knee and is expected to be able to play in the team’s next game.

Gruden said Monday that Williams was scheduled for the “bursa sac cleanup” during the bye week and should return for Washington’s game at the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 8.

CARDINALS: Rookie Josh Rosen will take over as Arizona’s starting quarterback this Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

RAMS: Cornerback Aqib Talib could miss a significant amount of time because of an ankle injury.

Talib will likely need surgery to repair the injury he sustained in the second half of the Rams’ 35-23 win over the Chargers on Sunday, Rams coach Sean McVay said.

COLTS: Coach Frank Reich said right tackle Joe Haeg will miss a couple of weeks with an injured ankle.

Dolphins: Defensive end William Hayes will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL, a costly loss even though the front four is the team’s deepest area.

Hayes was hurt when he sacked Oakland’s Derek Carr during Miami’s 28-20 victory Sunday.

Hayes leads the Dolphins with two sacks and is their best run defender.

PACKERS: Defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson underwent surgery on his left ankle after the Green Bay Packers’ loss at Washington on Sunday and will be lost for the season.

FALCONS: Starting safety Ricardo Allen will miss the remainder of the season with a torn left Achilles tendon.

