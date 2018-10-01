MONDAY

Free community breakfast, including eggs, bacon, pancakes, French toast and pastries, as well as coffee, tea, juice and milk. 6:30 to 9 a.m. Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 29 Chestnut St., Camden. 542-0360.

WEDNESDAY

Free meal, Trinity Lutheran Church, 5 to 6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. 854-5653.

THURSDAY

Free community meal, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave. Open to all, in collaboration with Wayside Food Programs.

FRIDAY

Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $13. Fresh bread for $2. 797-2487.

SATURDAY

Roast turkey dinner, with mashed potatoes, vegetables, stuffing, bread, desserts and beverages. 4:45 to 6 p.m. Highland Lake Grange Hall, Route 302 and Hardy Road, Westbrook. $8, $4 for children 12 and under. 854-2379.

Soup and Sandwich Saturday, featuring chicken soup, loaded potato soup, chili and grilled hot dog or ham and cheese sandwich. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1044, 508 Elm St., Biddeford. $5. 494-9287.

Baked bean supper, featuring threes kinds of beans, barbecue, hot dogs, clam casserole, chicken pie, mac and cheese, chop suey, cole slaw, salads, pies, coffee and punch. 5 to 6 p.m. West Gorham Union Church, 190 Ossipee Trial, Route 25, Gorham. $8, $3 under 12.

Pork loin supper, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. American Legion Post No. 35, 413 Broadway, South Portland. $8, children ages 5 and under free.

Public supper, with home baked beans, cole slaw, casseroles, homemade pies, coffee and punch. 4:30 to 6 p.m., Randolph United Methodist Church, 16 Asbury St., Randolph. $8, $4 for children under 12.

Homemade baked bean supper, with kidney and pea beans, hot dogs, cole slaw, potato salad, macaroni and cheese, homemade biscuits and pies, 4:30 to 6 p.m., White Rock Community Club, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. $9, $4 children under 12.

Keep Me Warm supper, including baked beans, casseroles, salads, desserts and drinks, raffles and music. 4:30 p.m., Fayette Central School, 2023 Main St., Fayette. If you can help, call Elaine Wilcox at 685-3886 or Carlene Davenport at 685-4138.

Ham and baked bean supper, including mashed potatoes, cole slaw, dinner rolls, punch, coffee, tea and pies, 4:30 p.m. Freedom Congregational Church, 45 Pleasant St., Freedom,. $8, $3 children 5 to 12; free to younger children. 437-9263

Public supper, featuring casseroles, baked beans, salads, breads and pies, 4:30 p.m. Cape Elizabeth United Methodist Church, 280 Ocean House Road in Cape Elizabeth. $8, $5 children, $20 for families. Takeout available.

Roast beef supper, including dessert and drawing for two free meals, 5 p.m., Hiram Community Center, 14 Historical Ridge (Old VFW, off Main Street, Route 117), Hiram. $10, $4 children. Takeout available. 625-8074.

Roast beef supper, with mashed potatoes, carrots, green beans and strawberry shortcake, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 20 Jenkins Road, Saco. $10, $4 children under 12.

Harvest supper, featuring corned beef, cabbage and vegetables. 5 to 6:30 p.m., North Sebago United Methodist Church, 820 Sebago Road, Route 114, North Sebago. $12. 787-2661.

