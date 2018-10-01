Charles M. Washuk has been selected for promotion to the rank of lieutenant colonel in the Air Force.
He is currently serving as chief, acquisitions operations branch, with Space and Missile Systems Center, at Los Angeles Air Force Base. He has served in the military for 16 years.
He is the son of Bonnie Zaccaro of Portland and grandson of John Clark of Farmingdale.
He is a 1998 graduate of St. Dominic Academy of Auburn and earned a bachelor’s degree in 2002 from St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H.
