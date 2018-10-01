KENNEBUNK

Library seeks applicants for artists to exhibit

The Kennebunk Free Library is accepting applications for artists to exhibit a variety of mediums during the 2019 calendar year at the Speers Gallery (formerly Hank’s Room).

The application process is open to individual or group shows. Those applications will compete in a juried review conducted by an art committee consisting of members from the library and art communities. Upon completion of the review, applicants will be contacted regarding the committee’s decisions.

Application forms are available at the library or by visiting the library’s website www.kennebunklibrary.org. They must be received by Oct. 15.

The offering of monthly artist exhibits allows the Kennebunk Free Library to serve the diverse cultural, informational, educational, and recreational needs of the community. The library is proud to have showcased the many talented artists who have previously exhibited and is looking forward to continuing this tradition with the 2019 exhibit schedule.

For more details, call 207-985-2173 ext. 100.

Bushes honored with national DAR award

Former President George H.W. Bush, and posthumously, his wife, Barbara Pierce Bush, recently were awarded the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Community Service Award for their outstanding volunteer achievement in cultural, educational, humanitarian, patriotic, historical, citizenship or environmental conservation endeavors.

They have been actively involved with Maine Medical Center’s Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital; Southern Maine Medical Center; University of New England’s The George and Barbara Bush Center; Kennebunkport Conservation Trust; Graves Library at Kennebunkport; Ogunquit Playhouse; Veterans Build and St. Ann’s Church in Kennebunkport.

The awards, sponsored by the Rebecca Emery Chapter, DAR (Kennebunk, Biddeford, Saco, Sanford), were presented to Doro Bush Koch at Walker’s Point by the Maine State Organization DAR State Chairman of Community Service Awards, Sally Fairchild Foy.

Share

< Previous

Next >