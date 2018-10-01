KENNEBUNK

Broadway concert show scheduled for Saturday

A “Broadway Comes to Kennebunk” concert will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Christ Church, 6 Dane St.

The concert of amusing and inspirational songs will be drawn from a wide range of Broadway shows. The concert will be directed by “Maestro” Warren King and will feature local vocalists Beverly Heald, Jenn Heald-Clapp, Kayla Clapp, John Manzo, Danielle Mills, Alex Pratt, and Owen and Schuyler White.

Tickets are $15, or $10 for seniors and students, available at the door. Children 11 and younger may attend at no cost.

For more details, call 985-4494.

SCARBOROUGH

Kiwanis Club to host guest speaker Hobbins

The Scarborough Kiwanis Club will host guest speaker Barry Hobbins for a talk from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at The Egg & I, 183 Route One.

Attorney Hobbins is the public advocate for the state of Maine. Hobbins formerly served as an attorney in private practice since 1978 with a concentration in telecommunications law and administrative law and served 13 terms in the Maine Legislature

Meetings are always free and open to the public. Lunch is also available for a fee.

For more details, call Joyce Leary Clark at 329-8488 or email [email protected]

CUTLER

U.S. lighthouse markers to honor light keepers

U.S. Lighthouse Service Memorial Markers will be placed at the gravesites of three of the lighthouse keepers who once served at the Little River Lighthouse, in a public ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Old Cutler Cemetery, at Cutler and Little Machias roads. The public is invited.

The lighthouse keepers to be honored are Elijah Shiverick, who was the keeper from 1849 to 1853; John McGuire, who was the keeper from 1853 to 1865; and Oliver Ackley, who was the keeper from 1865 to 1866.

Descendants of the keepers have been invited to attend the ceremony, which will include a color guard, live music, wreath laying, remarks, and the placement of the historical markers.

For more details, call 259-2121.

PORTLAND

All welcome to attend Latino festival Saturday

All are welcome to attend a Latino Festival at Sacred Heart, starting at noon Saturday at St. Dominic Parish hall at 65 Mellen St.

The celebration will include games for children, handmade crafts, live music, and the opportunity to sample many Central and South American dishes such as tacos, tamales, pupusas, carne asada, horchata, flan, chicken stew, rellenitos and more. Tickets for the food items will be sold at the festival.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Sacred Heart/St. Dominic Parish. The festival celebrates the rich cultural heritage of the parish’s Latino parishioners. Sacred Heart/St. Dominic Parish is the home for Hispanic Ministry for the Greater Portland area, serving people from 12 Spanish-speaking countries through a variety of events like Bible study in Spanish, Mass in Spanish each Sunday, and special retreats.

For more details, call 653-5609 or 415-9547.

Animal lovers invited to bring pets for blessing

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland will continue its celebration of St. Francis of Assisi’s Feast Day this week by inviting animal lovers to bring their animal companions for a number of outdoor blessing ceremonies to be held at the following dates, times and venues:

Thursday – 7:50 a.m. at St. James Catholic School parking lot at 25 Graham St., Biddeford, and 6:30 p.m. at Holy Family Church lawn at 429 Main St., Old Town.

Saturday – 9 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 326 Main St., Yarmouth, and 10 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave., Portland.

Sunday – 1 p.m., at St. Michael School parking lot, 56 Sewall St., Augusta, and 3 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 919 Roosevelt Trail, Windham.

NEW GLOUCESTER

History barn planning open house Saturday

New Gloucester’s historic neighborhoods will be the theme for the next New Gloucester History Barn open house set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 383 Intervale Road.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more details, call Leonard L. Brooks at 926-3188.

Shaker Village hosting annual harvest festival

Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village will host its annual harvest festival from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at 707 Shaker Road (Route 26). Bring family and friends for a day of free barn tours by Brother Arnold Hadd, free wagon rides and special activities. Freshly picked apples from the historic Shaker orchards will be offered for sale along with cider-pressing of Shaker apples, homemade Shaker apple and pumpkin doughnuts, barbecue dinner plates, and much more.

Live bluegrass music by Albert Price and the Pseudonyms. Chipman’s Farm, neighbors to the Shakers since the 1790s, will have a fresh bounty of seasonal produce for sale, along with preserves and baked goods. Maple syrup and maple candy will be sold by Passamaquoddy Maple from Jackman. Seasonal mums, other late-season bloomers and houseplants will be available from Donna’s Greenhouse. Free, traditional craft demonstrations include wool fiber spinning, rug hooking and supplies by Parris House Wool Works, blacksmithing by Tim Greene, weaving by Marjie Thompson, wood-turning by Peter Asselyn, and woodcarving by the Poland Woodcarvers. Book signings by Don Perkins, author of “The Barns of Maine,” and Chris Becksvoort, author of “The Shaker Legacy.” Native American artists and crafters including Lightning Hawk Creations, dolls by Wendy Hamilton, and Passamaquoddy maple syrup and sugar.

Free nature walks will also be offered at 10:30 a.m. On these two-hour guided hikes through the Shakers’ land you will learn about the indigenous species of birds, mammals, reptiles, amphibians, fish, plants, trees, and fungi that occupy the many, diverse habitats of Shaker Village. See evidence of glacial and geological forces that formed the land and watershed, including Sabbathday Lake from Loon’s Point and the hidden treasure of Aurelia’s Cascade. The hike through hayfields, forest land, and century-old logging trails will include insights into the Shakers’ 200 years of land use and management. Preregistration is encouraged because of limited space. Call 926-4597 or visit maineshakers.com/workshops.

For more information, contact 926-4597, [email protected], maineshakers.com, or follow at facebook.com/SabbathdayLakeShakerVillage.

WELLS

Friends of Wells Library hold annual craft show

The Friends of the Wells Public Library will hold their annual craft show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Wells Elementary School on Sanford Road, Route 109, with free admission and parking.

Proceeds support library programming. For more details, call wellslibrary.org.

