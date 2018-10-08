No progress has been made in locating a Waterford man who has not been seen since Friday afternoon, authorities said Monday.

Deputy Zane Loper of the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office said Ricky Howard, 49, was reported missing by his wife.

Ricky Howard Photo courtesy of Maine Warden Service

Howard was last seen at his home on 440 Norway Road in Waterford. Since his disappearance, Loper said the sheriff’s office, with help from the Maine Warden Service, has conducted ground and air searches in several parts of Waterford without any success.

“We have been working closely with the warden service, but there is nothing new to report,” Loper said Monday night.

Howard is 6 feet tall, weighs 158 pounds and has blue eyes and brownish-gray hair. He is believed to have been wearing a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants with work boots. He may have been driving his black 2008 Toyota RAV4 with Maine license plate number 5422 WQ.

Anyone with information concerning Howard’s whereabouts is being asked to contact the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office at 743-9554.

