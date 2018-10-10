The Scarborough Planning Board on Tuesday unanimously approved subdivision and site plans for the first phase of the redevelopment of Scarborough Downs.

The multiphase project calls for building four 12-unit apartment buildings, 16 single-level duplexes and four eight-unit garden-style condominium buildings between Route 1 and the racetrack.

Related Headlines Local brothers aim to redevelop Scarborough Downs property despite opposition

The nearly 500-acre property was purchased in January for $6.7 million by the Risbara and Michaud brothers, local businessmen who intend to redevelop the failing harness-racing venue into a mixed-use village center as outlined in the town’s comprehensive plan.

The brothers are seeking a property tax break, known as a credit enhancement agreement, worth as much as $81 million over 30 years to help cover initial costs of putting in roads, sewerage lines and other infrastructure.

The Planning Board’s approval included several conditions, including requiring the developers to spell out in detail how the public can access the development’s pedestrian infrastructure.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: