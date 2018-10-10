A graduate of Hampden Academy in Maine was among those killed in a limousine crash in upstate New York on Saturday afternoon.
Michael Ukaj, who was a former Marine who served in Iraq, graduated from the Hampden high school in 2002, News Center Maine WCSH-WLBZ reports.
Ukaj turned 34 on the day of the crash.
The crash in Schoharie, 25 miles west of Albany, killed all 18 people in the limo and two pedestrians.
The operator of the limo company was arrested Wednesday and charged with criminally negligent homicide. New York police said Nauman Hussain hired a driver who wasn’t properly licensed for the limo, and that the vehicle shouldn’t have been on the road after being declared “unserviceable” last month.
-
Schools and Education
Even with incentives, Maine school districts struggling to get bus drivers on board
-
Election 2018
House District 42: Portland Republican running for seat in Democratic stronghold 'because someone needs to'
-
Bill Nemitz
Bill Nemitz: As laughable claims go, Collins' talk of fundraising ‘extortion’ takes the cake
-
Business
Maine Technology Institute makes 'seismic shift' in the way it funds innovators
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Strong economy, antics on Kavanaugh may leave 'blue wave' dead in the water