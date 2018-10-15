FREEPORT

Hike 4 trails this week, win prize, enter drawing

All ages are invited to participate in the 2018 Freeport Trail Challenge on Tuesday through Friday. Passports will be available at Freeport Town Hall and the Freeport Community Center.

Hike four Freeport trails this week, recording your hikes in a Passport or by posting on Facebook or Instagram.

Everyone who hikes all four trails wins a prize. More prizes will be available through a drawing.

For more information or to request a Passport, email [email protected] or call 865-3985, extension 212.

WATERVILLE

Garden club will meet Tuesday at museum

The Central Maine Garden Club Waterville will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Redington Museum, 62 Silver St.

Lisa Rossignol, owner of Vision Flowers in Oakland, will demonstrate how to decorate with pumpkins and gourds.

For more information, call Gloria Hubert at 873-4432.

CAPE ELIZABETH

Poet will give reading, talk about publishing

Poet Alice Persons will give a talk at noon Wednesday at Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Road.

She will read from her poetry, and will host a discussion to answer questions about ways to get poetry published.

For more details, call 799-1720.

HALLOWELL

Game Day will include bridge, mahjong groups

Wednesdays are Game Day at 1 p.m. at the Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center, 22 Town Farm Road.

The venue presently offers groups for bridge and mahjong, but welcomes groups who wish to play cribbage, Yahtzee, dice or organize their own team for other board, dice or card games. Coffee and snacks are served. Cost is $3.

For more details, call 626-7777.

YARMOUTH

English country dancing taught Wednesday night

Curious about English country dancing? You’re invited to come try it out from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at the Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St.

Beginners are welcome and partners are not necessary. This 11-week beginner/intermediate class is offered by Yarmouth Historical Society and 317 Main Community Music Center.

Cost is $12.

PORTLAND

Planetarium offers class on ‘Understanding Stars’

Southworth Planetarium will offer an “Understanding Stars” astronomy class from 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the University of Southern Maine campus.

How do astronomers know what they know about the stars? This class will teach students the basics of stellar astronomy.

How do we know the distances to the stars, their sizes and temperatures? By using a few geometrical tricks and the H-R Diagram, they’ll teach how to decipher starlight.

Students will receive an H-R Diagram to take home.

Cost is $12.

For more details, call 780-4249.

Share

< Previous

Next >