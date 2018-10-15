MONDAY

Free community breakfast, including eggs, bacon, pancakes, French toast and pastries, as well as coffee, tea, juice and milk. Open to all. Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 29 Chestnut St., Camden. 542-0360.

WEDNESDAY

Free meal, Trinity Lutheran Church, 5 to 6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. 854-5653.

THURSDAY

Free community meal, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave. Open to all, in collaboration with Wayside Food Programs.

FRIDAY

Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave. Prices range from $5 to $15. Fresh bread for $4. 797-2487.

SATURDAY

Third annual Trash Can Turkey Roast, including pork barbecue, beans, coleslaw, cornbread, dessert, cider and doughnuts. Noon. Hiram Community Center, 14 Historical Ridge, Hiram (off Main Street/Route 117). $8 to benefit Hiram Historical Society.

Friends of Old Corner Church baked ham supper, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Masonic Lodge, Route 202 (165 Waterboro Road), Alfred. Funds raised will support restoration efforts for the historic 1804 church. $8, children under 10 free. Takeout available. Contact: Bud Jamieson at 247-3635.

Baked bean and spaghetti supper, seatings at 5 and 6 p.m., First Parish Congregational Church, 461 Elmwood Road, Pownal. $10, $5 ages 4 to 12, younger children eat free.

Soup and sandwich Saturday, featuring chicken soup, chili, grilled cheese and grilled hotdogs. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1044, 508 Elm St., Biddeford. $5. 494-9287.

Public baked bean supper, hot dogs, salads, rolls, brown bread and pies, 4:30 to 6 p.m. East Baldwin Church Parish Hall, 17 School St., East Baldwin. $8, $3.50 children.

Public bean supper, with homemade kidney and pea beans, brown bread, red and brown hot dogs, American chop suey, coleslaw, hot rolls, biscuits, pies and hot and cold beverages. 4 to 6 p.m. Saco Grange Hall No. 53, 168 North St. Saco. $8, $4 for children under 12. Takeout available. 831-5784 or [email protected]

Baked bean and chop suey supper, 4 p.m. Brown Memorial United Methodist Church, 36 Church St., Clinton. $7, $4 children younger than 12. Takeout available. 426-8013.

Public supper, 4:30 to 6 p.m. Vassalboro United Methodist Church, 614 Main St., Vassalboro.

Baked bean supper, including American chop suey, hot dogs, coleslaw, bread, cornbread and homemade pies. 4:30 to 6 p.m. Mount Philip Grange 545, Junction 27 and Route 225, Rome. $7, ages 5 and younger free, $20 families. Takeout available.

Bean supper, with casseroles and dessert, 5 to 6 p.m., Peoples United Methodist Church, 310 Broadway, South Portland.

