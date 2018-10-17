Police and rescue personnel responded to a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon on Chandbourne Road in Standish.

Carolyn Davis, 64, of Standish was driving a 2013 Ford Fusion when she collided with a 2013 Hyundai Elentra driven by Charlie Forss, 68, of Limington, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Forss and his passenger, Elizabeth Forss, were both transported to Maine Medical Center as a precaution, according to the sheriff’s office.

A tow truck driver and Standish firefighters sweep debris after a head-on collision closed Chadbourne Road for about an hour Wednesday. Staff photo by Ben McCanna

Chadbourne Road was shut briefly while rescue workers attended to the wreck.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Alcohol is not considered a factor.

