Police and rescue personnel responded to a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon on Chandbourne Road in Standish.

Carolyn Davis, 64, of Standish was driving a 2013 Ford Fusion when she collided with a 2013 Hyundai Elentra driven by Charlie Forss, 68, of Limington, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Forss and his passenger, Elizabeth Forss, were both transported to Maine Medical Center as a precaution, according to the sheriff’s office.

Chadbourne Road was shut briefly while rescue workers attended to the wreck.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Alcohol is not considered a factor.

