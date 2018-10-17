Police and rescue personnel responded to a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon on Chandbourne Road in Standish.
Carolyn Davis, 64, of Standish was driving a 2013 Ford Fusion when she collided with a 2013 Hyundai Elentra driven by Charlie Forss, 68, of Limington, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.
Forss and his passenger, Elizabeth Forss, were both transported to Maine Medical Center as a precaution, according to the sheriff’s office.
Chadbourne Road was shut briefly while rescue workers attended to the wreck.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Alcohol is not considered a factor.
