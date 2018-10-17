Candidates vying to represent Maine’s 1st Congressional District argued over trade, health care, immigration and other issues on Wednesday at the first of three debates leading up to the Nov. 6 election.

U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-North Haven, has served five terms and is facing a challenge from independent Marty Grohman and Republican Mark Holbrook. Wednesday’s debate was held at WMTW-TV studios. The remaining debates will be Oct. 22 at WCSH-TV in Portland and Oct. 30 at Bowdoin College, sponsored by Maine Public.

Pingree criticized the Trump administration for tariffs against China that have led to a more than 80 percent reduction in live lobster exports to that country. She said the Chinese market, with its 1.4 billion population, can’t be replaced.

“It’s a disaster,” Pingree said, referring to the Chinese trade policy. “This administration is in a state of chaos, and they don’t know what they’re doing. So many in the lobster industry have spent so much money connecting to this market.”

Pingree said in general, she’s in favor of “fair trade” that attempts to tie improved labor and environmental standards in other countries with more lucrative trading agreements.

Holbrook, however, said that he supports President Trump’s trade policies, even though they may temporarily hurt markets such as live lobster exports to China.

“I like fair trade,” said Holbrook, a Brunswick psychologist. “If a country is tagging us with 10 percent tariffs, we’ve got to tag them with 10 percent. There’s going to be some short-term pain that comes with this. That hurts, but long term this is going to be best for America.”

Grohman said he is in favor of eliminating the Trump tariffs and creating a “predictable” trade policy, which will help businesses.

“I’m a free trader,” said Grohman, a former Biddeford lawmaker. “We need to open up global marketplaces for Maine companies.

While there hasn’t been any public polling of the race, Pingree leads in money raised for the campaign, with $680,000, compared to $328,000 for Grohman and $86,000 for Holbrook, according to federal campaign filings due on Monday. For Grohman, $200,000 of his campaign’s money is derived from his own funds.

As an independent, Grohman has been touting centrist ideas, and attempting to siphon off Republican votes from Holbrook while attracting independents. In 2016, Pingree defeated Holbrook by a 58 to 42 percent margin.

A wild card in the race is ranked choice voting, which is being used for the first time in congressional elections in Maine this fall. Voters will rank the candidates in order of preference. If no candidate receives a majority on the first ballot, the last-place finisher’s second-place votes are re-allocated until a candidate reaches a majority.

During the past two weeks, Grohman has attacked Pingree’s votes on Bath Iron Works, claiming that she has not supported the shipyard in key defense votes dating back to 2011.

“They deserve our unqualified support, 100 percent of the time,” Grohman said.

But Pingree said that the attacks by Grohman are “disingenuous” and that she has supported BIW, despite at times voting against the bills because they included spending on other military activities she disagreed with, such as funding the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“I am a serious and relentless advocate for funding of our shipyards,” Pingree said.

Holbrook defended Pingree, saying that Grohman’s accusations are an “unfair criticism.”

“When push comes to shove, she’s there to support the shipyard,” Holbrook said.

On health care, Pingree said she’s in favor of universal health care plans, such as “Medicare for all” and has voted to preserve and expand the Affordable Care Act. Grohman said he supports the ACA and wants to keep improving it rather than attempting to pass single payer programs like “Medicare for all.” Holbrook said he wants to eliminate some portions of the ACA, but would be against a wholesale dismantling of the act.

About 20 million Americans have insurance through the ACA, either by Medicaid expansion or through the health insurance marketplace, where enrollees can purchase subsidized insurance.

Grohman and Pingree agreed on immigration, saying that there needs to be a path for legal immigration, in part to help Maine businesses fill jobs as Maine is experiencing a workforce shortage. Grohman and Pingree said refugees seeking legal asylum should be permitted to work in the United States while waiting for their cases to be heard. Holbrook is in favor of the Trump administration’s more restrictive immigration policies.

