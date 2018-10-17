AUGUSTA – The four candidates for governor fielded questions about Maine’s economy, workforce shortages, energy prices and other topics Wednesday night during a fast-paced but largely friendly debate in front of business leaders.

The candidates – Democrat Janet Mills, Republican Shawn Moody and independents Alan Caron and Terry Hayes – agreed on many topics, including the need to expand broadband infrastructure, increase teacher pay and their concerns over a senior home-care ballot initiative. They differed, however, on a proposed statewide teacher contract, welfare reforms and how they would pay for ambitious programs.

The only brief flashpoint of the hour-long debate hosted by News Center Maine (WCSH/WLBZ) and the Maine State Chamber of Commerce came when the candidates were asked about their relationship with the media and whether they would operate a transparent administration. Gov. Paul LePage has maintained an adversarial, closed-door policy with much of the Maine media and often stonewalled requests for public documents.

“I have an open-door policy, I’ll take the door right off the hinges. How’s that?” said Moody, a Gorham resident who runs a successful chain of auto body repair shops.

That prompted Mills, a Farmington resident who serves as attorney general, to retort that she was still waiting for Moody to release his recent tax returns to the public.

“That could be his first act of transparency,” Mills said.

Moody shot back saying releasing his personal tax returns would expose confidential business information because, like many small-business owners, he combined business and personal tax returns. But Moody said he at least filed all of his taxes on time, noting Mills didn’t produce a tax return for last year because she had requested an extension.

All four candidates expressed concerns about Question 1 on the November ballot, which would increase taxes on the wealthiest Mainers in order to help provide free home care to the elderly. The four also expressed various levels of concern about Central Maine Power Company’s proposed, 145-mile transmission line through Maine in order to feed electricity from HydroQuebec to Massachusetts.

The 2018 gubernatorial race has been surprisingly low-key to date, despite the fact that there is no clear front-runner and millions of dollars are being spent on the election.

A debate co-hosted by the Portland Press Herald and the University of New England last week included several lively exchanges between the candidates, most notably between Mills and Moody over climate change. Much of the mudslinging in the campaign has been conducted so far by outside groups and the Democratic and Republican parties airing television ads attacking the two party nominees.

