The former chief executive of workers comp insurer MEMIC was honored by the Maine State Chamber of Commerce for his leadership.

John T. Leonard received the Alton “Chuck” Cianchette Business Hall of Fame Award at the chamber’s annual dinner. Leonard was recognized for his 24-year leadership of MEMIC, which is now one of the largest workers compensation insurance companies in New England, and for his service on numerous boards and organizations.

“This award, in remembrance of Chuck Cianchette and in recognition of those who reflect Chuck’s values and leadership qualities, honors John for his outstanding leadership, success, and his compassion, courage, commitment and numerous contributions to our great state,” said chamber President Dana Connors in presenting the award.

Leonard has served in many national leadership roles in the insurance industry and was appointed to the New England Advisory Council of the Boston Federal Reserve.

Last year, he was honored by MEMIC’s board of directors with only the second endowed chair at the University of Southern Maine, the MEMIC John T. Leonard Endowed Chair in Risk Management and Insurance.

