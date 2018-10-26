LONDON — Irish singer Sinead O’Connor has announced she has converted to Islam and said she has changed her name to Shuhada’ Davitt.
The 51-year-old has been posting selfies of herself wearing hijabs on Twitter, as well as a video in which she sang the call to prayer.
She tweeted on Oct. 19: “This is to announce that I am proud to have become a Muslim. This is the natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian’s journey. All scripture study leads to Islam. Which makes all other scriptures redundant.”
