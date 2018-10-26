WHEN: 1 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Marshwood High, South Berwick

OUTLOOK: The Class A championship has shaped up to be a contest between two very different programs. This is Gorham’s first appearance in the state final while Falmouth was the 2017 runner-up in Class B – and played in three state finals in Class A between 2010 and 2014, winning in 2013. … Falmouth is the top seed but undefeated Gorham has only lost five sets this season. … The Rams are a physical team with tall, athletic hitters, including 5-foot-10 senior Evelyn Kitchen, a track athlete who has 14 kills this season. Gorham also is led by seniors Katie O’Donnell (20 digs) and Maiya Carlson (21 kills), and junior Meg Perry (8 kills, 23 digs). … After making it to the Class B final last year, Falmouth lost seven seniors but its impact player remains one of the top hitters in the league – and Annika Hester has only gotten better through the season. She’s amassed 293 kills. … The Yachtsmen also have hitting power in sophomore setter Katie Phillips (243 set assists, 94 kills), who shares setting duties with Summer Spiegel (212 set assists), and middle hitter Rose Riversmith, who is a formidable blocker (46 blocks). Expect a close match.

– Deirdre Fleming

