South Portland recycling firm Clynk has named a new CEO and is expanding into new markets.

Clynk, also known as Count and Crush LLC, said it has added CEO to the title of its current president, Alison Vanderhoof, while its founder and former CEO Clayton Kyle has stepped into the role of executive chairman.

Vanderhoof has served as the company’s president for the past 18 months, during which she has led a long-term growth and expansion effort that involved entering new markets in New York state, as well as securing new licensing agreements for its technology in Iowa and New Brunswick, Canada, the company said Wednesday in a news release.

As a result of those efforts, Clynk is on track to generate revenue in 2018 that is 80 percent higher than its 2016 revenue, the company said.

“This is the ideal culmination of a succession plan that began two-plus years ago when Clayton indicated he’d like to step back from the daily routine,” said Clynk board member Peter Michaud in the release. “We appreciate all of his contributions since Clynk was founded 12 years ago and wanted to enable his path while not taking our foot off the gas for key growth efforts including national – and international – expansion. We are excited for what lies ahead of Clynk with Alison at the helm.”

Vanderhoof has decades of experience and has held executive positions at global e-commerce brand Vistaprint and South Portland payment technology firm Wex Inc., the company said.

Founded in 2006, Clynk is a fast-growing can-and-bottle redemption and recycling service that has processed over 900 million containers since its inception. The company offers a convenient bag-drop system that eliminates waiting in line, manual counting and material separation while reducing fraud. The company has about 150 employees and currently operates in Hannaford Supermarkets in Maine and New York, and has licensed technology in Oregon, Iowa and New Brunswick.

