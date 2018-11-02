WHERE: Johnny Unitas Stadium, Towson, Md.

KICKOFF: 4 p.m. Saturday

WEB: CBS College Sports Live/CAA.tv

ALL-TIME SERIES: Maine leads, 7-6

LAST MEETING: Nov. 17, 2015, won by Towson, 10-7

LAST WEEK: Maine defeated Albany, 28-9; Towson lost to Delaware, 40-36

WHEN MAINE HAS THE BALL: QB Chris Ferguson has thrown for at least 240 yards in each of the last three games, but if there’s a week where the Black Bears need to establish the run game, this is it as Maine faces the CAA’s most prolific offense. Maine leads the CAA in time of possession, holding the ball 32:17 each game. The Black Bears need to control the clock again this week. So look for Ramon Jefferson, who leads Maine with 394 rushing yards and averages 5.4 yards a carry, to have a big role. Earnest Edwards will also be involved, both running and catching the ball. And look for Maine to take some deep shots against a pass defense that ranks 10th in the CAA and has given up 15 touchdown passes.

WHEN TOWSON HAS THE BALL: The Tigers do just about everything well, leading the CAA in scoring (39.8 points) and total offense (481.9 yards). They can run the ball or pass it so it’s difficult for a defense to focus on stopping one aspect. Junior QB Tom Flacco is among players being considered for the Walter Payton Award, given to the top offensive player in the FCS. He’s completed 65 percent of his passes for 2,201 yards and 19 touchdowns, while also rushing for 570 yards and four touchdowns. TB Shane Simpson has 488 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

KEY STAT: 346.4 – the number of yards Towson QB Tom Flacco puts up in total offense each game.

OUTLOOK: The CAA’s best defense faces the CAA’s top offense. Maine allows just 248.4 yards per game, Towson puts up 481.9 yards per game. For the Black Bears, it all comes down to their ability to contain Flacco. Not only will he stress the secondary with his passing, but his ability to extend plays and scramble is unmatched in the league. Maine allows only 60.4 rushing yards per game (tops in the nation) and leads the CAA with 33 sacks. Its pass rushers are going to have to be disciplined in their approach as Flacco can slip through the smallest lane. And the defensive backs have to maintain coverage once he starts moving around. Offensively, Maine is going to have to control the ball to keep it away from Towson. So expect a heavy dose of Jefferson and Joe Fitzpatrick, who is slowly regaining his health after being banged up the last couple of weeks. But look for Ferguson to take his shots against a secondary susceptible to the big pass.

OF NOTE: Maine will be without ILB Deshawn Stevens for the first half of the game as a result of a suspension for a targeting penalty in the second half of last week’s win over Albany … Injured WR Micah Wright and DL Charles Mitchell are both expected to play for Maine after missing last week … Towson has won three of the last four games between the schools, Maine’s only win coming on the road in 2014.

