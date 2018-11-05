MONDAY

Free community breakfast, with eggs, bacon, pancakes, french toast, pastries, beverages. Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 29 Chestnut St., Camden. 542-0360.

WEDNESDAY

Free meal, Trinity Lutheran Church, 5 to 6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. 854-5653.

THURSDAY

Free community meal, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave. In collaboration with Wayside Food Programs.

FRIDAY

Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, with egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave. Prices range from $5 to $14. Fresh bread for $4. 797-2487.

SATURDAY

Chicken pie supper, seatings at 5 and 6:30 p.m. Prides Corner Church, 235 Pride St., Westbrook. $12, $6 under age 10. 899-5727

Roasted turkey dinner, including dessert and beverages. 4:45 to 6 p.m. Highland Lake Grange Hall, Route 302 and Hardy Road, Westbrook. $8, $4 children 12 and under. 854-2379.

Public bean supper, with hot dogs, coleslaw, American chop suey, pies, beverages. 5 to 6 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. $8, $3.50 children under 12. 854-9157.

Public baked bean supper, with macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, pies, biscuits, hot dogs and beverages. 5 to 6:30 p.m., Casco Masonic Lodge, 20 Mill St., Yarmouth. $10, $4 children under 12.

Share

< Previous

Next >