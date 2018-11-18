GAME OF THE WEEK

Chiefs (9-1) at Rams (9-1), 8:15 p.m. Monday (ESPN)

Spread: Rams by 31/2

Outlook: The game had been planned for Mexico City but was moved mid-week when it turned out the field at Estadio Azteca was in horrible condition. It was to be a Rams home game in Mexico, but making it one literally only underlines the Chiefs’ underdog status. Two super offenses give this the highest betting over/under (63 points) in NFL history, some sports books are saying. It doesn’t hurt that neither defense is great. Kansas City’s is mid-pack and Los Angeles’ has given up 103 points over the past three games. A slight edge on defense and the home field makes the Rams the pick.

Prediction: Rams 38-35

UPSET OF THE WEEK

Vikings (5-3-1) at Bears (6-3), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Spread: Bears by 21/2

Outlook: Chicago has beaten Minnesota in 14 of the past 17 games at home. That flips Sunday night. Minnesota is due. Despite the venue, the Vikings, off a bye, have a pass rush that will bother Mitch Trubisky in a duel of two strong defenses.

Prediction: Vikings 23-20

OTHER GAMES

n At Falcons (4-5, -31/2) over Cowboys (4-5), 27-23: Two teams desperate to hang in on the far edge of the playoff chase. Atlanta has won the past three meetings, Dallas is 1-4 on the road and the Falcons are on a 15-2 run at home vs. the NFC. But Ezekiel Elliott against that Atlanta run defense gives the Cowboys a big, big upset shot.

n Panthers (6-3, -4) over At Lions (3-6), 31-20: Carolina is 1-3 on the road but on a 6-1 run vs. Detroit. The Panthers also have added rest after playing last Thursday and are poised to exploit the Lions’ woes. Detroit has lost three straight, can’t protect Matthew Stafford, and Christian McCaffrey will run all over the defense.

n Titans (5-4, +1) over At Colts (4-5), 23-17: As long as the Titans don’t let down after their impressive pounding of the Patriots, they have a defense able to do to Andrew Luck what it did to Tom Brady. Tennessee is 0-9 all time vs. Luck but sometimes the trend must end.

n At Giants (2-7, -1) over Buccaneers (3-6), 34-27: The Giants finally get off the 0-4 home schneid. Eli, Odell and Saquon should please fantasy owners vs. a Tampa defense even worse than the Giants’. Also, I trust Tampa Bay to kill itself with turnovers.

n Texans (6-3, -3) over At Washington (6-3), 24-20: With my luck Deshaun Watson will slip on a banana peel Sunday morning and fracture an elbow. Houston, off a bye and healthier than it’s been all year, has a pass rush that will collapse Washington’s blocking front.

n Steelers (6-2-1, -5) over At Jaguars (3-6), 30-13: Jacksonville beat Pitt twice last year, including in the playoffs. Revenge will be sweet. I do see a medium upset shot because this is the NFL. But the Steelers enter with five straight wins and the Jaguars with five straight losses.

n At Ravens (4-5, off board) over Bengals (5-4), 28-14: The game stayed off the betting boards because Ravens QB Joe Flacco (hip) stayed iffy all week, with Lamar Jackson and even Robert Griffin III on call. No matter. The Bengals are on an 8-2 run in the series but the hunch for the Ravens is strong. Baltimore really good coming off byes.

n At Cardinals (2-7, -5) over Raiders (1-8), 19-17: I like the Cardinals at home, especially a revitalized David Johnson vs. a bad Oakland run defense. But five seems a fat spread in what figures as a game meager on scoring. An outright upset wouldn’t surprise.

n At Chargers (7-2, -71/2) over Broncos (3-6), 31-16: This is the Chargers’ first home game in six weeks, after three roadies, one in London and a bye. So it’s time to celebrate with a comfy win. Denver is on a 2-12 skid on the road, Case Keenum makes turnovers like bakeries make pies, and the Chargers are really good. Quarterback Philip Rivers needs to get into the league MVP conversation.

n At Saints (8-1, -8) over Eagles (4-5), 38-27: Philadelphia’s 23rd-ranked pass defense and injury-wracked secondary, I’d like you to meet Drew Brees. The Eagles’ Super Bowl hangover continues. And New Orleans exhumed Brandon Marshall to replace the instantly injured Dez Bryant. If Marshall gets hurt, who’s next? Mark Duper?

Last week: 9-5 overall, 8-5-1 vs. spread

Overall: 102-44-2, 84-59-5

By Greg Cote, Miami Herald

Share

< Previous

Next >