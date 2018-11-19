ST. MARY’S REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

Ollie Wren Brooks, born Nov. 12 to Nicole C. Vangeli and Kodi A. Brooks of Lewiston. Grandparents are Jodee Brooks, Janet Vangeli and Paul Vangeli, all of Lewiston, and Mike Cribbin of Old Town. Great-grandparents are Linda Bilodeau and Leo Bilodeau of Hubert, North Carolina, and Ronald and Debbie Brooks of Lewiston.

MID COAST HOSPITAL

Michael Gregory Friend, born Nov. 6 to Daniell (Richard) and Andrew Mark Friend of Woolwich. Grandparents are Susan and Michael Richard of Milford, Kristine Friend of Marlborough, Connecticut, and Mark Friend of Amston, Connecticut.

James Robert Giampetruzzi, born Nov. 7 to Katy (Heermann) and Mike Giampetruzzi of Freeport. Grandparents are Susan and Bob Ferris of Papillion, Nebraska, and Ann and Steve Giampetruzzi of Raymond.

Ayla Maeve Gorenski, born Nov. 7 to Amy Elizabeth Aloe and Garrett Matthew Gorenski of Harpswell.

Peyton Elizabeth Robbins, born Nov. 10 to Nicholas Cody Robbins and Bethany Ann Oliver of Whitefield. Grandparents are John Oliver and Wendy Applin of Nobleboro, Jeff Robbins of Bristol and Tiffany Thomas of Damariscotta.

Julies James Morong, born Nov. 10 to John Dale Morong and Sheila Duffy of West Bath.

