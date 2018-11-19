ST. MARY’S REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
Ollie Wren Brooks, born Nov. 12 to Nicole C. Vangeli and Kodi A. Brooks of Lewiston. Grandparents are Jodee Brooks, Janet Vangeli and Paul Vangeli, all of Lewiston, and Mike Cribbin of Old Town. Great-grandparents are Linda Bilodeau and Leo Bilodeau of Hubert, North Carolina, and Ronald and Debbie Brooks of Lewiston.
MID COAST HOSPITAL
Michael Gregory Friend, born Nov. 6 to Daniell (Richard) and Andrew Mark Friend of Woolwich. Grandparents are Susan and Michael Richard of Milford, Kristine Friend of Marlborough, Connecticut, and Mark Friend of Amston, Connecticut.
James Robert Giampetruzzi, born Nov. 7 to Katy (Heermann) and Mike Giampetruzzi of Freeport. Grandparents are Susan and Bob Ferris of Papillion, Nebraska, and Ann and Steve Giampetruzzi of Raymond.
Ayla Maeve Gorenski, born Nov. 7 to Amy Elizabeth Aloe and Garrett Matthew Gorenski of Harpswell.
Peyton Elizabeth Robbins, born Nov. 10 to Nicholas Cody Robbins and Bethany Ann Oliver of Whitefield. Grandparents are John Oliver and Wendy Applin of Nobleboro, Jeff Robbins of Bristol and Tiffany Thomas of Damariscotta.
Julies James Morong, born Nov. 10 to John Dale Morong and Sheila Duffy of West Bath.
-
Nation & World
Trump's midterm effect: Dividing political map
-
Auto
On the Road Review: Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
-
Local & State
South Portland woman wonders how to use life saved – barely – in bedroom fire
-
Local & State
Biddeford council hoping for cease-fire on downtown parking fee plan
-
Sports
For Portland High basketball coach Joe Russo, a battle with cancer is providing his biggest win