MONDAY

Free community breakfast, including eggs, bacon, pancakes, French toast and pastries, as well as coffee, tea, juice and milk. 6:30 to 9 a.m. Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 29 Chestnut St., Camden. 542-0360.

WEDNESDAY

Free meal, Trinity Lutheran Church. 5 to 6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. 854-5653.

THURSDAY

20th annual free community Thanksgiving dinner. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Most Holy Trinity Church Hall, 271 Main St., Saco. Takeout available; orders must be placed in advance and will be delivered between noon and 1 p.m. Menus and order forms are available at the Good Shepherd Parish office at 271 Main St., Saco, or by calling 282-3321, and must be returned by 4 p.m. Wednesday. Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus, with special thanks to the Good Shepherd Parish. For more information, contact Mike Bolduc at 468-0106 or [email protected]

Free community meal, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave. Open to all, in collaboration with Wayside Food Programs.

FRIDAY

Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $14. Fresh bread for $4. 797-2487.

