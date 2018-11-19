ROCKLAND

Craft show proceeds help animals

The 39th annual Festival of Lights Craft Show will be held from 9 am to 3 pm. Saturday at the Rockland Elks Lodge at 210 Rankin St.

More than 40 Maine artists will showcase one-of-a-kind products such as ornaments, jewelry, pottery, candles, clothing and pet accessories. Admission is $2. Children under 12 get in free.

The Elks Lodge’s kitchen will be open and serving lunch for purchase. Proceeds from the Festival of Lights Craft Show will go toward feeding and providing medical attention to homeless animals in Pope Memorial Humane Society’s care.

For more details, email Kasey at [email protected]

