NEW ORLEANS — Turns out it really was the “Right Place, Wrong Time” for Dr. John.
The New Orleans-born musician, whose discography includes that 1973 hit, celebrated his 78th birthday Wednesday. But he was apparently a year early.
Music writer John Wirt found a 1941 newspaper birth announcement for the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, whose real name is Malcolm John Rebennack. He began adding a year to his age so he could play in clubs as a teen in the 1950s.
– From news service reports
