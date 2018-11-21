As the Los Angeles Dodgers’ starting shortstop during a run to the World Series last month, Manny Machado took on the role of baseball bad guy, kicking players at first base, declining to run out select ground balls, and taunting opposing fans.

He appeared to embrace that reputation, too, telling Fox Sports last month, “I’m not the type of player that’s going to be ‘Johnny Hustle’ and run down the line and slide to first base.”

Now, as a free agent seeking one of the largest contracts in baseball history, Machado, 26, is changing his approach, attempting to walk back those comments.

“When I was asked that question, I was definitely on the defensive, and I was wrong to answer it the way that I did, because looking back, it doesn’t come across how I meant it,” Machado told MLB.com. “For me, I was trying to talk about how I’m not the guy who is eye wash. There’s a difference between fake hustle for show and being someone who tries hard to win.

“I’ve always been the guy who does whatever he can to win for his team.”

TWINS: The Twins hired Bill Evers for the final opening on their coaching staff under new manager Rocco Baldelli.

Evers will work with the catchers and assist Baldelli in other capacities. He replaces Jeff Pickler on the major league staff.

ORIOLES: New general manager Mike Elias hired former NASA engineer Sig Mejdal from the Houston Astros to be assistant general manager for analytics.

RAYS: Rodney Linares is joining the Rays as third-base coach.

REDS: Closer Raisel Iglesias agreed to a three-year, $24.1 million deal through the 2021 season, avoiding arbitration.

Iglesias was on a seven-year, $27 million contract through 2020 that allowed him to opt for arbitration in 2018.

He made $3.2 million last season, when he had a career-high 30 saves in 34 chances and a 2.38 ERA.

