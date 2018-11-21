DETROIT — The Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears will meet for the second time in 12 days – yet this matchup already looks a lot different.

Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago’s starting quarterback, is doubtful for Thursday’s rematch with the Lions because of a right shoulder injury.

That means Chase Daniel, who has barely played in the NFL since 2014, may take the field for the NFC North-leading Bears under the Thanksgiving spotlight.

“We’re on a short week. So regardless, there’s not a lot you can do. The nice thing about having a guy like Chase, regardless of which direction you go, is I was Chase’s quarterback coach in Kansas City for three years,” Bears Coach Matt Nagy said. “So, I know Chase inside out and he knows me.”

Trubisky threw for 355 yards and three touchdowns in Chicago’s 34-22 win over the Lions on Nov. 11. Now the teams face each other again less than two weeks later. The Bears (7-3) have won four straight.

Detroit (4-6) is in the middle of a three-game homestand that began with a victory over Carolina last weekend, but rookie running back Kerryon Johnson left that game with a knee injury. He won’t play Thursday.

So both teams have health concerns coming into this game – and they haven’t had much time to adjust to any potential lineup changes. The 32-year-old Daniel has started two games in his NFL career, and he hasn’t attempted a pass since the 2016 season.

“The guy is very versed in the system. He’s played in it for a while,” Detroit Coach Matt Patricia said. “A little bit different than Trubisky, but as far as the operation of the offense, none of that really will change.”

PATRIOTS: Tight end Dwayne Allen was the only player missing at Wednesday’s practice, but New England did have a new addition to the injury report – quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady is on the injury report for the first time this season with a knee injury. According to the NFL Network, the injury – which is not severe enough to hold him out of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets – happened in Tennessee against the Titans.

At 11:42 of the fourth quarter, Brady handed the ball off to James White, who handed it to Julian Edelman. Edelman then threw a 6-yard pass to Brady, who stumbled and fell a yard shy of the first down marker. He was also hit by Titans linebacker Wesley Woodyard on the play. Brady didn’t return to the game as Brian Hoyer took over with 7:13 remaining.

Rob Gronkowski (ankle/back) and Sony Michel (knee) were also limited at Wednesday’s practice.

JETS: Quarterback Sam Darnold suited up for practice for the first time since injuring his right foot, but did not participate in team drills as he continues to recover.

Coach Todd Bowles says Darnold is progressing, but is uncertain to play Sunday against New England.

Darnold was injured at Miami on Nov. 4 and sat out the Jets’ previous game against Buffalo on Nov. 11. Josh McCown started in his place and would do so again if Darnold is unable to play.

Darnold was in sweats during the past few practices before Wednesday, but appeared to have no restrictions during light warm-ups. He did not throw a pass during the 30-minute window the media is allowed to watch.

PACKERS: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has donated $1 million toward fire relief efforts in Butte County, where he grew up.

Rodgers tweeted a video announcing his donation to the North Valley Community Foundation on Wednesday morning, and asked followers to retweet him using the hashtag “#retweetforgood.” His longtime sponsor State Farm will donate $1 per retweet up to $1 million.

