CLEVELAND — Rookie Collin Sexton scored a season-high 29 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers overcame 40 points by Houston’s James Harden to win consecutive games for the first time this season, beating the Rockets 117-108 on Saturday.

TIMBERWOLVES 111, BULLES 96: Karl-Anthony Towns had 35 points and 22 rebounds, Derrick Rose scored 22 points off the bench and host Minnesota pulled away in the fourth quarter.

NUGGETS 105, THUNDER 98: Jamal Murray scored 22 points to help Denver to a win at Oklahoma City.

NOTES

WARRIORS: Stephen Curry (groin) is expected to resume practicing next week, with a to play during the team’s upcoming five-game trip.

