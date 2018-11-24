CLEVELAND — Rookie Collin Sexton scored a season-high 29 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers overcame 40 points by Houston’s James Harden to win consecutive games for the first time this season, beating the Rockets 117-108 on Saturday.
TIMBERWOLVES 111, BULLES 96: Karl-Anthony Towns had 35 points and 22 rebounds, Derrick Rose scored 22 points off the bench and host Minnesota pulled away in the fourth quarter.
NUGGETS 105, THUNDER 98: Jamal Murray scored 22 points to help Denver to a win at Oklahoma City.
NOTES
WARRIORS: Stephen Curry (groin) is expected to resume practicing next week, with a to play during the team’s upcoming five-game trip.
-
Boston Red Sox
Chavis still top list of Red Sox prospects
-
Local & State
Energy priorities shift as a new administration takes hold
-
News
Eleanor Lord Pray: The Maine woman revered in Russia
-
Outdoors
Is the chickadee on Maine license plates an imposter?
-
Business
Westbrook sewing school helps immigrants seamlessly enter workforce