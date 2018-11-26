TORONTO — Mitch Marner had three assists and Patrick Marleau added another in his 1,600th NHL game as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Boston Bruins 4-2 on Monday night.

Each team scored twice in a frenetic second period that saw Boston outshoot Toronto 18-9. With the Maple Leafs leading 3-2 going into the third, Boston’s Danton Heinen hit the post, but the Bruins could not tie it.

Zach Hyman added an empty-net goal with 1:35 remaining.

It was the 672nd meeting between the two Original Six teams in a rivalry that dates back to 1924.

Travis Dermott, Igor Ozhiganov and Josh Leivo also scored for Toronto (17-8-0). It was Ozhiganov’s first NHL goal and the second for Dermott. Marner had a pair of primary assists, upping his NHL-best total to 24 (he has 27 assists in all).

David Pastrnak, who had a hat trick in a 5-1 win over Toronto on Nov. 10, scored twice for Boston (13-7-4).

