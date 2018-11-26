Topsham police are investigating an apparent case of hit-and-run road rage that put one man in the hospital Monday night.

The drivers pulled over on Route 201 in Topsham following some type of disagreement shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, Sgt. Robert Ramsay said.

“It appears to be connected to road rage,” said Ramsay, who briefly interviewed the 27-year-old victim before he was transported to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

When the victim got out of his car, the driver of a red-colored Ford Focus ran him over and drove off, heading north toward Richmond, Ramsay said.

He said the victim sustained leg trauma that does not appear to be life threatening.

The incident remains under investigation and Topsham police expect to release more details once they have had an opportunity to interview the victim.

