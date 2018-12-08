BOSTON — David Krejci had a goal and assist to move past Hall of Famer Cam Neely for 10th on the Bruins’ all-time scoring list, and Boston snapped a three-game losing streak with a 6-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson, David Backes, Ryan Donato, Torey Krug and Danton Heinen also scored for the Bruins. Jaroslav Halak stopped 29 shots.

Bruins goalie Jaroslav Halak makes a save as defenseman Tory Krug fights for the rebound with Andreas Johnsson of the Maple Leafs during Boston's 6-3 win Saturday night. Associated Press/Michael Dwyer

Toronto goalie Frederik Andersen was pulled early in the third after giving up six goals on 28 shots. He entered with an 11-1 record and 2.08 goals-against average in his career against Boston. Auston Matthews, Travis Dermott and Andreas Johnsson each had a goal.

Earlier in the week, Boston Coach Bruce Cassidy said teams “could be” playing more physical against his more skilled players because a pair of big defensemen – Zdeno Chara and Kevan Miller – are sidelined by injuries.

Leading 1-0 after one period, the Bruins appeared to be more physical and determined when they scored twice in the second period.

Less than a minute after Charlie McAvoy hit the post, Brad Marchand set up Backes in the slot for a rising shot past Andersen’s glove and inside the right post during a power play at 8:54.

Krug’s first goal first of the season made it 3-0. After a flurry of chances, he scored on a wrister from the left point.

Heinen collected a puck along the boards early in the third and split a pair of Toronto players before flipping a shot over Andersen to make it 4-0.

Dermott beat Halak with a shot from the mid-slot area 4:03 into the third, but Krejci answered just 34 seconds later. Donato scored at 6:13, sending Andersen to the bench to a chorus of jeers and cheers.

The Bruins took a 1-0 lead 11:20 into the game when Forsbacka-Karlsson redirected a pass and tapped in his own rebound.

NOTES: Cassidy was hoping a little Christmas cheer could help his struggling team. On Friday, they did their annual charity toy-shopping spree, to be delivered to children hospitalized locally. “It’s no fun when you’re not winning,” he said after the morning skate. “We had a day off yesterday to do some shopping for the kids; if that doesn’t get you in a good mood … .” … Gemel Smith, acquired off waivers from Dallas on Thursday, made his Bruins debut. He wore No. 28. … The teams’ final regular-season meeting is Jan. 12 in Toronto. … Krejci has 592 career points. Neely had 590.

Share