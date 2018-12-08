BOSTON — David Krejci had a goal and assist to move past Hall of Famer Cam Neely for 10th on the Bruins’ all-time scoring list, and Boston snapped a three-game losing streak with a 6-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.
Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson, David Backes, Ryan Donato, Torey Krug and Danton Heinen also scored for the Bruins. Jaroslav Halak stopped 29 shots.
Toronto goalie Frederik Andersen was pulled early in the third after giving up six goals on 28 shots. He entered with an 11-1 record and 2.08 goals-against average in his career against Boston. Auston Matthews, Travis Dermott and Andreas Johnsson each had a goal.
Earlier in the week, Boston Coach Bruce Cassidy said teams “could be” playing more physical against his more skilled players because a pair of big defensemen – Zdeno Chara and Kevan Miller – are sidelined by injuries.
Leading 1-0 after one period, the Bruins appeared to be more physical and determined when they scored twice in the second period.
Less than a minute after Charlie McAvoy hit the post, Brad Marchand set up Backes in the slot for a rising shot past Andersen’s glove and inside the right post during a power play at 8:54.
Krug’s first goal first of the season made it 3-0. After a flurry of chances, he scored on a wrister from the left point.
Heinen collected a puck along the boards early in the third and split a pair of Toronto players before flipping a shot over Andersen to make it 4-0.
Dermott beat Halak with a shot from the mid-slot area 4:03 into the third, but Krejci answered just 34 seconds later. Donato scored at 6:13, sending Andersen to the bench to a chorus of jeers and cheers.
The Bruins took a 1-0 lead 11:20 into the game when Forsbacka-Karlsson redirected a pass and tapped in his own rebound.
NOTES: Cassidy was hoping a little Christmas cheer could help his struggling team. On Friday, they did their annual charity toy-shopping spree, to be delivered to children hospitalized locally. “It’s no fun when you’re not winning,” he said after the morning skate. “We had a day off yesterday to do some shopping for the kids; if that doesn’t get you in a good mood … .” … Gemel Smith, acquired off waivers from Dallas on Thursday, made his Bruins debut. He wore No. 28. … The teams’ final regular-season meeting is Jan. 12 in Toronto. … Krejci has 592 career points. Neely had 590.
