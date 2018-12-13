GIRLS

Nyagoa Bayak, Westbrook senior: Bayak won the New England high jump title, improving on her all-time Maine best by clearing 5-10, then finished third in that event at the New Balance indoor nationals and established another Maine all-time best in the triple jump (39-13/4). She swept the high jump (5-8) and triple jump (36-51/2) at the Class A meet.

Ami Beaumier, Bonny Eagle senior: Beaumier is the defending Class A 2-mile champion (11:27.89) and finished fourth in the mile (5:28.44).

Darcy Cochran, Cape Elizabeth junior: Cochran won the Class B 55 hurdles (8.51) and was third in the 200 (26.68).

Victoria Bossong, Cheverus sophomore: Bossong finished second in the 200 (25.96) and 400 (58.51) and took third in the 55 (7.39) at the Class A state meet.

Emma Gallant, Cheverus junior: Gallant won the Class A 400 in a state-record time of 57.80, and also won the 200 (25.94) and was second in the 55 (7.34).

Iris Kitchen, Gorham junior: Kitchen was third in Class A in the 800 (2:24.02) and is coming off a seventh-place state-meet finish in cross country.

Emily Labbe, Scarborough junior: Labbe finished second in Class A in the 55 hurdles (8:58), then earned All-New England honors by placing sixth (8:58).

Kayla Raymond, Bonny Eagle senior: Raymond took second in the 800 (2:23.48) and mile (5:16.49) at the Class A state meet.

Carolyn Todd, Greely senior: Todd swept the mile (5:25.30) and 2-mile (11:59.47) to lift her team to its second straight Class B state championship.

Emma White, Cheverus senior: White took second in both the triple jump (36-4) and long jump (17-1) to help Cheverus tie Scarborough for the Class A championship.

BOYS

Lisandro Berry-Gaviria, Mt. Ararat junior: Berry-Gaviria won the mile (4:22.72) and 2-mile (9:58.80) in Class A and is a two-time cross country state champion.

Anthony Clavette, Scarborough senior: Clavette won the Class A high jump (6-4) and placed fourth in the triple jump (40-6) to help lift Scarborough to the state title.

Tristram Coffin, Scarborough junior: Coffin finished third in the 2-mile in Class A (10:06.17). This fall, he placed fourth at the Class A cross country state meet.

Jarett Flaker, Scarborough junior: Flaker set state records in the 55 (6.50) and 200 (22.32) and also won the 400 (49.87) at the Class A championships. He was third in the 300 (34.92) at the New England championships.

Landon Heidrich, Thornton Academy senior: Heidrich finished second in the 800 in Class A (2:01.19).

Luke Marsanskis, Greely senior: Marsanskis was second in the 2-mile (10:32.81) and fourth in the mile (4:50.50) in Class B, helping Greely win the team championship.

Jason Montano, Thornton Academy senior: Montano won the Class A championship by more than 11 feet with his throw of 57-11/4, then captured the New England title (55-10).

Travis Snyder, Thornton Academy senior: Snyder won the Class A pole vault (14-6) and finished second in the 55 hurdles (8.06).

Matthew Todd, Greely senior: Todd won the Class B mile (4:40.32) and finished fifth in the 800 (2:09.97).

Sean Tompkins, Cheverus junior: Tompkins finished second in the 400 (51.35) and third in the 55 (6.70) in Class A.

Share

< Previous

Next >