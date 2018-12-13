A pair of mothers from southern Maine sent notes to the Press Herald Toy Fund saying that beyond their struggles to pay for rent and groceries, their children are facing challenges of their own.

“I don’t have income and am waiting for a decision from Social Security (about disability benefits),” one mother wrote. “We as a family have faced many challenges this year, from homelessness and lack of income to a child with special needs. Any help to provide the children with Christmas gifts will be greatly appreciated. Thank you.”

A different mother wrote that she and her boyfriend are raising four kids, from 8 months old to 12 years old.

“It is a struggle every day in our home to make sure our kids have what they need – food on the table and clothes on their backs. Even with (my boyfriend) working, what money he makes goes to pay for the bills for us to have a home. I am not one to ask for help, but this year we really could use the help.

“With all the problems that my boys have had with ADHD and anxiety, and then with the baby … it’s hard for me to get a job while making sure to get my kids to appointments they need.”

Because of readers’ support for the toy fund, both families will be able to give their children reasons to smile on the holidays.

• THE PRESS HERALD TOY FUND in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts uses donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Now in its 69th year, the fund is accepting applications for toys from needy families in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Androscoggin, Lincoln and Knox counties.

