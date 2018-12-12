Robert “Bob” Bryan, half of the famed “Bert & I” Downeast Maine humor storytelling team that included the late Marshall Dodge, died Wednesday in Canada. He was 87.

The duo recorded several albums in the 1950s and 1960s, and he and Tim Sample, another Maine humorist, put out Bryan’s final album, Bert & I … Rebooted” in 2013, according to Cherie Hoyt, the album’s producer.

Bryan, who was a pastor, also was the founder of the Quebec-Labrador Foundation, based in Ispwich, Massachusetts. He started the organization in 1961 “to support the rural communities and environment of eastern Canada and New England, and to create models for stewardship and cultural heritage that can be applied worldwide.”

This story will be updated.

