GIRLS

1. Cheverus: The Stags didn’t graduate any of the top point getters from last year’s co-state championship team. They return Emma Gallant, Victoria Bossong and Emma White, all of whom should contend for at least one individual title and help make Cheverus the likely favorite going into the Class A state meet.

2. Bonny Eagle: The Scots finished fourth in Class A last year, but they return Ami Beaumier and Kayla Raymond, who could win individual titles. And they have three freshmen who helped them win the Class A cross country championship. Expect the Scots’ horsepower in the distance events to put them in the running.

3. Scarborough: The Red Storm graduated two key members of their Class A co-championship team, and star sprinter Molly Murnane is injured, but they return two athletes who could win individual titles – Emily Labbe (hurdles) and Anna Gardner (pole vault). They also have tradition on their side, with 10 Class A titles in 14 years.

4. Greely: The defending Class B champions return quite a bit of talent, including defending mile and 2-mile champion Carolyn Todd. Marin Provencher was third in the mile last year, Julia Curran was third in the 2-mile, and Maggie McCormick was the runner-up in the pole vault.

5. York: The Wildcats were fifth in Class B last year and could move up this winter, with high finishes expected from sprinters Hayley Smith (200 and 55 hurdles) and Erin O’Donnell (200 and 400) and shot putter Abi Kavanaugh.

BOYS

1. Scarborough: The defending Class A champions have a strong group of distance runners coming off a cross country championship, led by Tristram Coffin. They also have state-record sprinter Jarett Flaker (55, 200, 400), Ben Hatch (55, long jump) and defending high jump champ Anthony Clavette, who also should score in the triple jump. The Red Storm are seeking their ninth title in 11 years.

2. Thornton Academy: The Golden Trojans finished third in Class A last year. They are led by state champions Jason Montano and Travis Snyder, who are heavy favorites in the shot put and pole vault, and the team also could get high finishes in the 55, 800 and hurdles.

3. Cheverus: The Stags have junior sprinter Sean Tompkins and should score well in several other events, giving them a chance to move up from last year’s 8th-place finish in Class A.

4. Greely: The Rangers won their first Class B title in 10 years – then graduated five seniors from their two first-place relay teams. But defending mile champion Matthew Todd, distance standout Luke Marsanskis, sophomore Sam Wilson (third in the 2-mile) and Nicolas Brown (second in the high jump) give Greely enough returning talent to make a run at a another title.

5. York: The Wildcats finished fifth in Class B last year and graduated field events specialist Zach Westman, but they return five others who could be top scorers in field events, sprints and hurdles: Griffin Bean (pole vault), Ben Hay (high jump), Rhys Evans (high jump), John Burke (hurdles) and Jon Rodrigues (jumps).

