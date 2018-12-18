ATLANTA — Some advertisers say they are leaving conservative host Tucker Carlson’s show after his remarks referring to immigrants as “the world’s poor.”

It’s the latest example of sponsors leaving a Fox News Channel show after controversy, but experts say the flap is likely to blow over. So far, the biggest advertisers are sticking with him and his prime-time show, “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Carlson said Thursday that there’s pressure from “our leaders” to accept immigrants “even if it makes our own country poorer and dirtier and more divided.” He added Monday that in the Southwest, “thanks to illegal immigration, huge swaths of the region are covered with garbage and waste that degrade the soil and kill wildlife.”

The comments caused a furor on social media. Several advertisers, including personal finance website NerdWallet and Pacific Life insurance, have pulled advertising from the show. SmileDirectClub said it is working with its ad buyers to stop running ads during any political opinion shows.

“As a company, we strongly disagree with Mr. Carlson’s statements,” Pacific Life said in a tweet Thursday. “Our customer base and our workforce reflect the diversity of our great nation, something we take great pride in.”

– From news service reports

Share

< Previous

Next >