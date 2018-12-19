BOSTON — Devin Booker had 25 points and eight assists, and DeAndre Ayton added 23 points and 18 rebounds to lead the suddenly resurgent Phoenix Suns past the Boston Celtics 111-103 on Wednesday night.

It was the fourth straight win for the Suns since opening the season 4-24. Phoenix has its first four-game winning streak since March 2015. T.J. Warren scored 21 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 13 for the Suns.

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36), and fans, celebrate after hitting a 3-point shot to end the second quarter of a basketball game against the Phoenix Suns in Boston, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Associated Press/Charles Krupa Phoenix Suns guard Kelly Oubre Jr. stuffs the ball back at Boston guard Terry Rozier during Wednesday's game in Boston. Associated Press/Charles Krupa

Kyrie Irving led Boston with 29 points and Jayson Tatum had 18 as the Celtics lost their second straight after winning eight in a row.

Boston also lost center Aron Baynes, who broke a bone in his left hand early in the game and will be sidelined indefinitely.

The Suns led by six entering the final quarter and pushed it to 92-80 on Jamal Crawford’s 3-pointer with just under 10 minutes to play.

They led 97-84 before Boston sliced it to five on Marcus Smart’s 3 with 1:49 to go. Warren was fouled by Smart taking a 3 on the ensuing possession and made all three free throws.

After a 3 by Irving, Oubre nailed a 3-pointer on the other end to help the Suns hold on.

Smart’s 3 at the second-quarter buzzer gave the Celtics a 62-59 halftime lead.

Boston grabbed an 11-point lead early in the first only to see the Suns come charging back with a 25-7 run over a 6½-minute stretch in the second.

Baynes blocked Ayton’s pass and shook his hand in visible pain before heading to the locker room during a stoppage in play.

